Harrisburg, PA

PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for Labor Day

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.

