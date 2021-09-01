Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Funimation is Bringing MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES' MISSION to Theaters Around the World

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia is an extremely popular anime franchise right now. Last week, Funimation announced that they’re bringing Toho’s upcoming film My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission to over 1,500 theaters around the world this fall. Fans in Australia and New Zealand will be able to enjoy the film on October 28 with fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland on October 29. Tickets for the U.S. and Canada will go on sale on October 1. Fans in Latin America will be able to experience the film soon in Spanish and Portuguese and Scandinavian countries will be able to enjoy the film soon courtesy of Wakanim. The film will be available with English subtitles as well as the country’s native language with the exception of Iceland.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Theaters#World Heroes#Funimation#Around The World#Toho#Portuguese#Scandinavian#Pro Hero Endeavor Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
New Zealand
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia's All Might Receives Insane Artwork From Marvel/DC Artist

My Hero Academia's All Might recently dove into the world of Marvel Comics by making an appearance in the first manga series for everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool, but one superstar artist that has worked for both Marvel and DC Comics has lent their talent to giving the Symbol of Peace new life. Chris Samnee has long worked on Marvel and DC characters such as Daredevil, Captain America, Superman, Batman, and so many more throughout his career, and it seems as if the superstar artist would have no problem diving into the world of manga as well.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Teases a Special School Alliance

My Hero Academia has rarely been darker than it is now in the pages of its manga, as hero society attempts to hold itself together, with Deku and Class 1-A needing to hash things out via physical and emotional conflicts. As the inheritor of One For All comes to grips with the idea that he can't shoulder the responsibility of the world on his own, it seems as if some new alliances are being forged in order to not just defeat the villains of All For One, Shigaraki, and countless evil-doers, but hold together civilization as they know it.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Teases Rody's Debut in Series

The third film of the Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia, sees the students of UA Academy teaming up with the professional heroes from around the world to battle against a cult known as Humarize that sees Quirks as a blight against mankind, with the new adventure also taking the opportunity to introduce a new character in Rody. While the new character might not be a powerhouse like Midoriya, Bakugo, or Shoto Todoroki, with his Quirk allowing him to communicate and control a small bird named Pino but still has a major role in this film that has yet to hit North American shores.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Drops Special Chapter Bonus Page

My Hero Academia is about to venture into some dark territory with its fifth season, preparing to shine the spotlight on the world of villains with the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, but the Shonen franchise still has the ability to add some levity into the proceedings. With the latest special chapter of the manga exploring Endeavor testing out Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to see if they would be prepared to join the World Heroes Association, the new page allows a few members of Class 1-A to celebrate with some fireworks before the series gets dark.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Features Teenage Eraserhead

The Endeavor Agency Arc is preparing to come to a close in the fifth season of My Hero Academia. With its finale, it will usher in a dark new period of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi with the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army Arc. A number of preview images have landed that not only show us the present terrifying situation that Eraserhead and Present Mic find themselves in but also takes us back to the earlier days of these two UA Academy teachers as they learn to become better heroes within the hallowed halls of UA Academy.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “The Unforgiven”

Todoroki’s older brother Natsuo gets captured by a villain that wants to be killed by Endeavor. The kids get to show off all they’ve learned as Endeavor hesitates. Endeavor is trying to do right by his family not just himself and decides to build them a new home free from him for when their mother comes home.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Way Heroes Win the War

My Hero Academia may have started with the idea of a world kept safe by noble pro heroes, but that sparkling vision has gradually given way to a much darker reality as the series has gone on. My Hero Academia's big bad villain All For One has been a destructive force on the world for years, with the traumas of his evil presence and acts echoing across generations of heroes that have opposed him. It looks like Izuku Midoriya is the prophesied chosen one who could finally end All For One - and the latest My Hero Academia manga reveals just how the heroes plan on finally winning this war!
Comicsgizmostory.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 release date and is it worth waiting?

If you are fascinated by superheroes or superpowers, if you dream of how your life would be if you were a superhero, well, here is just the content you need to watch to give you happiness and immerse yourself in the superhero world. My Hero Academia, additionally recognized as “Boku no hîrô Akademia,” is a Japanese manga anime series. The directors of the series are Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai. Yōsuke Kuroda is the primary writer of the series. Bones Studio is the distributor of the series.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Completes Bakugo's Redemption Arc in New Chapter

My Hero Academia is well-known for its epic and powerful redemption arcs (see video above!) and in the latest chapter of the manga, Katsuki Bakugo finally comes to the end of his own redemption arc, which has been one of the longest-running subplots of the entire series. As My Hero Academia fans know, it was the relationship between Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya that first propelled the latter into the fate of being the "chosen one" for the power of One For All, but in My Hero Academia chapter 322, it's finally time for Bakugo to make amends for a wrong that started all the way back in the series' first chapter.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Sketch Celebrates Heart Wrenching New Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took the opportunity to pull back the curtain when it comes to the origin of Kurogiri, the villainous member of the League of Villains, and how this Nomu ties into the background of UA Academy teachers Eraserhead and Present Mic. Following Episode 107's arrival, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, revealed a brand new sketch that highlights two of the strongest mentors at the superhero school, who now have to deal with the tragic revelation of who Kurogiri is and how Nomus are created.
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Anime Casts Kensho Ono as Oboro Shirakumo

Aizawa & Mic's high school friend debuted in 19th episode on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime announced on Saturday that Kensho Ono is playing Oboro Shirakumo in the show's ongoing fifth season. Shirakumo, who was Aizawa and Mic's close friend in high school, debuted in the season's 19th episode (107th episode overall) on Saturday.
Comicsgizmostory.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Recap & Ending Explained

My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero manga serie written by Kohei Horikoshi. Various manga programs inspire this series. It has a total of 4 seasons, and 5 is its ongoing season since March 2021. Season 5 is produced by Bones (a Japanese animated studio); Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai are the directors. It is a story about a young boy named Izuku Midoriya. He is born where almost everybody has some superhero power, but he doesn’t have such abilities.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains the Public's Opinion of Deku

My Hero Academia explained what the public opinion surrounding Deku actually is with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been nothing but intense and kicked off with Izuku Midoriya revealing his One For All secret to his former classmates before leaving school forever. What fans didn't expect was that his classmates weren't the only ones who knew about the secret as not only was it soon revealed that Endeavor and pro heroes knew all about it, but now apparently the public has become aware of this as well.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie Lands Director Shinsuke Sato

Renowned Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato (“I Am a Hero,” “Kingdom” and “Alice in Borderland”) has signed on to direct a live-action adaptation of “My Hero Academia” for Legendary Entertainment. The prolific filmmaker will make his English-language debut with the movie, which is based on the globally acclaimed manga property. “My Hero Academia,” written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is among the most popular manga titles in the world with over 50 million copies in circulation. The series has won over audiences worldwide with distinctive characters battling their way through high school in a world where 80% of Earth’s population manifests a super...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia's Aizawa Is Trending Following Insane Episode

My Hero Academia's latest episode wasn't filled with action, but it held several revelations for the teachers of UA Academy with Eraserhead and Present Mic discovering a terrifying secret behind the origins of Kurogiri, the villain who acted as a teleporter for the League of Villains. With Kurogiri's identity revealed as their former friend Oboro, Eraserhead becomes extremely emotional in the face of the fact that his friend's body was used to create a Nomu, with fans taking notice and causing Aizawa to trend on social media following the emotional outburst.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Chapter 324 Spoilers, Release Date: The Ultimate Hero

Uraraka Ochako takes the center stage and addresses the protesting civilians who want Deku out of U.A. She knows amid all the chaos, the ultimate hero will rise, and she is likely hinting at Deku. The leaks, spoilers and raw scans of "My Hero Academia" Chapter 324 are expected to...
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Gets New Stage Play in Spring 2022

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the stage play adaptations of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will get a new work in spring 2022. The website for the stage plays unveiled a new visual for the new work:. The play was...
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Villains Take Center Stage in the Next MY HERO ACADEMIA Story Arc

Fans of My Hero Academia will be able to see things from a different perspective soon. The next story arc in the fifth season of the hit anime series is called “My Villain Academia” and includes the Meta Liberation Army coming out to destroy the League of Villains. For a few episodes, fans will follow the League of Villains as they train to become the best bad guys out there with help from Gigantomachia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy