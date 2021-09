FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Upset family and friends arrived on the scene after a man was gunned down and left for dead in the street. It happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of NW 10th Terrace and 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale. “I heard a shot. But I didn’t see. I heard a shot but I didn’t see anything,” said one man who did not give his name. He said after hearing that shot he ran to help. “I was really trying to go and help the person. I seen him lifeless out there. Nobody was around....