PUBG Creator Leaves PUBG Owner to Form New Studio

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the original creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG or PUBG: Battlegrounds as it is currently labeled, has officially left PUBG: Battlegrounds owner Krafton to form a new independent video game development studio, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. Technically, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions had previously existed within the greater structure of Krafton, and even announced a new game called prologue back in 2019, but this marks the exit of the studio out from under the direct umbrella of Krafton. Despite that, according to the announcement, Krafton will still hold a minority stake in PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions.

