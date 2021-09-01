Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Bedford; Huntingdon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Lewistown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Minor to major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton. * From Wednesday, September 01 to late this evening. * At 11:31 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:31 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, The right, or east bank begins to overflow, affecting low lying areas. A few homes are affected. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Several homes on the right, or east bank in Stonerstown and other low lying areas are affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 09/18/2004.