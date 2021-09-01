Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snyder County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Snyder, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Snyder; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Little Juniata River At Spruce Creek affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. Stonycreek River At Ferndale affecting Cambria County. Youghiogheny River Near Confluence affecting Somerset County. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Juniata River...including Spruce Creek...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Test2, Huntingdon, Mapleton Depot, Lewistown, Newport...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Stoneycreek River...including Ferndale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Youghiogheny River...including Confluence...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Penns Creek Near Penns Creek. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 3:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 9.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The left, or north bank overflows downstream of the Route 104 bridge. A campground is affected. A number of secondary roads in the Penns Creek drainage are affected by high water. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, High water overflows both banks. Several homes and cottages on the left or north bank are affected. Many secondary roads along the creek are closed due to high water levels. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 12/01/2010.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, PA
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Spruce Creek, PA
City
Penns Creek, PA
City
Ferndale, PA
City
Mapleton, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Saxton, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Youghiogheny River#Conestoga River#Extreme Weather#Snyder Union#Blair Counties#Harper Tavern#Williamsburg Major#The Little Juniata River#The Yellow Breeches Creek#The Penns Creek Near
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy