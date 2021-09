Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have some tough decisions ahead, and what to do with 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd is at the top of the list. The 49ers used a 2019 third-round pick (67th overall) to select Hurd, who has yet to play a regular season snap. The thought was that the 6-foot-4 former running back would be able to do it all on the field, but that plan has yet to materialize.