A multi-vehicle pile-up involving an 18-wheeler blocked I-12 west at Essen Lane (Baton Rouge, LA)

Police are actively responding to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 Tuesday afternoon.

A large police contingent arrived on I-12 west, close to Essen Lane. The preliminary reports indicated that the wreck involved at least two other vehicles. Several police vehicles, multiple fire trucks and an ambulance responded to the crash scene.

September 1, 2021