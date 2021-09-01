Cancel
Video Games

China to Limit the Number of Hours Minors Can Spend Playing Video Games Online

By Tobias Carroll
In 2018, a study from McAfee offered a revealing statistic about kids and video games. According to the study’s results, kids were playing video games for at least 15 hours each week on average. Not surprisingly, this number increased during the pandemic, with quarantine limiting the available options for recreation. And while there are plenty of arguments to be made in favor of video games offering plenty of benefits to players of all ages, it’s also not surprising to see some in positions of power looking at the data in question and seeing it as a worrying sign of excess.

Video GamesGamespot

China's Youth Are Now Only Allowed Three Hours Of Gaming Per Week

China's rules for gaming just got stricter, as the country has issued new measures to crack down on an alleged video game addiction that has been blamed for everything from various societal ills to poor performance at schools. According to the Wall Street Journal, gamers under the age of 18 will not be allowed to play online games between 8 PM and 9 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

China really doesn't want young people to play online games

China is imposing tighter limits on online gaming for people under the age of 18. An announcement from the National Press and Publication Administration (Google translated) says that beginning September 1, minors will only be allowed to play online games for one hour per day, from 8-9 pm, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and official holidays.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

China bans video games: The new rules and restrictions on playing for too long, explained

China has introduced new limits on how long under-18s can spend playing video games.The government has degreed that young people can only spend three hours per week, in a move it says is necessary to stop gaming addiction.Earlier this month, Chinese media described video games as an “opium for the mind” and “electronic drugs”, with parents saying children have been playing games for seven hours per day, with a detrimental affect on their scholastic performance.What does the ban include?The state-controlled publication Xinhua has reported that video game companies can only provide service to minors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public...
Video GamesIGN

Netflix's Gaming Service Now Available, But Only If You Live in Poland

We already knew that Netflix is planning to branch into gaming, and it's taken another big step forward. Today, the streaming giant announced that subscribers with an Android device can now try out its gaming service. Unfortunately, this feature is currently only available to Netflix subscribers that live in Poland.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Google announced the Winners of the 2021 Indie Games Festival

Indie games are among the most enjoyed genre of games across platforms as they bring something new to the table and are made with hard work and creativity. So that makes it important to appreciate developers for the effort they put into their games without having any backing from a big, known studio. The Indie Festival Awards event does exactly that as it is an event that is officially hosted by the Google Play Store that awards the best games released for Android in a particular region. However, for the 2021 event, the winners of the Indie Games Festival have been announced.
Video Gamesxda-developers

This Week In Gaming: PlayStation’s future, Dead Space, and a day off Twitch

There have been a few interesting stories in the gaming industry this week, including footage of the new Dead Space, as well as Twitch streamers protesting the persistent raids of channels. There has been a rumor lately about Nintendo Switch Online getting Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, but those haven’t been confirmed yet.
Video GamesWorld Economic Forum

What’s behind China’s video game restrictions?

China placed strict limits on the time young people may spend playing online games. The move is part of a broader effort to enforce social guidelines. But cracking down on video game play is not unique to China. Things were looking bad for young Chinese gamers by early August. A...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

How People Are Getting Around China's New Gaming Laws

China recently passed some new gaming laws and players are already finding loopholes in the system to exploit. According to a report from the state media outlet Xinhua (via South China Morning Post), The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), China's top watchdog responsible for monitoring most forms of online media, "has issued a new rule limiting the gaming time for players aged under 18 to between 8pm and 9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays." Under-age gamers will now only be allowed to play games for one hour a day and only on weekends, for a maximum of three hours a week, except on holidays. According to a government spokesperson Xinhua cited, "Many parents have said that the gaming addiction problem among teens and children has gravely affected their ability to learn and study as well as their physical and mental health, even causing a series of societal problems."
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

NieR Re[in]carnation Achieves Over 15 Million Downloads Worldwide

Square Enix has announced that NieR Re[in]carnation has achieved over 15 million downloads worldwide. The Japanese Twitter account made the announcement, following last month’s announcement the game had achieved over 1 million downloads in the west. Six months prior the game had achieved over 5 million downloads in Japan- roughly a week after launch.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Engraved Wishes event guide: Here’s how to win a PS5 or $50 Amazon gift card

To celebrate Genshin Impact’s first-year anniversary miHoYo has announced the dates for an upcoming web event named Genshin Impact Engraved Wishes on their social media handles. Players were introduced to the event during the 2.1 livestream but the full details for the event weren’t available at that time. In this event, players stand a chance to win Amazon gift cards worth $50 and one lucky winner will receive a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console.
