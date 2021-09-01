China to Limit the Number of Hours Minors Can Spend Playing Video Games Online
In 2018, a study from McAfee offered a revealing statistic about kids and video games. According to the study’s results, kids were playing video games for at least 15 hours each week on average. Not surprisingly, this number increased during the pandemic, with quarantine limiting the available options for recreation. And while there are plenty of arguments to be made in favor of video games offering plenty of benefits to players of all ages, it’s also not surprising to see some in positions of power looking at the data in question and seeing it as a worrying sign of excess.www.insidehook.com
