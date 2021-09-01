Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

MicroSend Launches a Miniature Climbing Kit to Support Conservation and Access

By Backbone Media LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (Sept. 1, 2021) – Clearman Labs, the creators of Matador Travel Equipment and Tiny Tents, is proud to today announce its newest brand, MicroSend – a miniature, magnetic, route-setting kit that makes it easy for rock climbers to bring the crag to their home. Through the project, MicroSend is partnering with Access Fund to help support the organization’s mission of protecting America’s climbing access and environments.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsend#Matador Travel Equipment#Founder#The Climber#The Access Fund#Rei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

12 Groups To Join If You Support Wildlife Conservation

America is home to some of the most spectacular wild places and wild things on earth. The conservation of ecosystems on a landscape level scale is no accident. It has taken rigorously devoted and scientifically focused efforts to conserve those wild places and wild things. Most of these efforts have been undertaken by dedicated groups of people who love to hunt and fish. According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. Since 1939, fish and wildlife agencies in all 50 states have […] The post 12 Groups To Join If You Support Wildlife Conservation first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EducationSaipan Tribune

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps

What do a retired corrections officer, a former journalist, a teacher, and an indigenous artist have in common? They are all part of the first cohort of G3 Conservation Corps members of the Guam Green Growth, or G3, initiative. The University of Guam announced the 12 members of the G3...
Housingoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Matador Upgrades Packable Adventure with Latest Additions to Advanced Series

BOULDER, Colo. (Sept. 1, 2021) – Matador Travel Equipment, the award-winning producer of high-performance travel equipment, today introduced five new products to its Advanced Series, a collection of the brand’s most ultralight, compact, weatherproof travel bags. The launch includes significant updates to several of Matador’s award-winning products, as well as brand-new product releases. The Matador Advanced Series features cutting-edge materials, proprietary coatings, and efficient designs for an ideal balance of performance, packability and durability.
Charles County, MDSo Md News.com

New conservation alliance group launches

I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance. The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance is a newly formed regional conservation partnership backed by land trusts, historical and conservation organizations and more, in a shared effort to conserve 30% of our five-county region by 2030 (Calvert, Prince George’s, Anne Aurndel, St. Mary’s and Charles). Home to several critically endangered species and a hotspot for diversity and climate resilience, a regional conservation partnership in our area has been long overdue. We aim to provide more opportunities for recreation and education for all, while also working to protect landscapes that can act as important buffers, sinks and wildlife corridors in the face of a rapidly changing climate.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Georgia, According To The Farmers Almanac

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.
Congress & Courtsenergynews.us

Judge blocks vast Alaskan oil project

OIL & GAS: A federal judge blocks construction permits for Alaska’s Willow oil project, citing the Trump administration’s failure to account for impacts to wildlife and climate change when approving the project that also had Biden administration support. (New York Times) ALSO:. • U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan today will...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Just Broke the Laser-Fusion Record, Generating 700 Times the US Energy Grid

Thermonuclear weapons may be dangerous, but they're also a mystery. This is why physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's primary laser facility broke their own world record earlier this month when they generated more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power, according to a recent post on the scientific journal Nature. While the energy only lasted for a fraction of a second, it reached a scale equivalent to roughly 700 times the generating capacity of the entire US electrical grid at any given time!
Lifestyleftnnews.com

AIDA Cruises Now Accepts Reservations for Winter Program 2022/2023

The new AIDA cruises for winter 2022/2023 with a variety of itineraries ranges from dream voyages to the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia to fascinating South Africa and Northern Europe cruises and unforgettable getaways in the Orient, the Mediterranean and around the Canary Islands will be available for booking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy