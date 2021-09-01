MicroSend Launches a Miniature Climbing Kit to Support Conservation and Access
BOULDER, Colo. (Sept. 1, 2021) – Clearman Labs, the creators of Matador Travel Equipment and Tiny Tents, is proud to today announce its newest brand, MicroSend – a miniature, magnetic, route-setting kit that makes it easy for rock climbers to bring the crag to their home. Through the project, MicroSend is partnering with Access Fund to help support the organization’s mission of protecting America’s climbing access and environments.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
