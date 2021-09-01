Creative Firewood Stove From Plastic Chairs

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 2020 and 2021, we all stayed in our homes more than ever—and, as a result, we spent more time shopping for them. Stores across the United States saw a double, and in some cases triple, digit rise in home goods sales. Makes sense: houses and apartments used to be a place where we spent a fraction of our lives, then suddenly they became our place for work, relaxation, and safe socialization. Upgrades were needed—and well, appreciated. “The uncertainty and fatigue of the last year and its continued effects made real things so comforting, so meaningful,” muses Robin Standefer, founder of RW Guild in New York City.
