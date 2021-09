Pokemon Journeys has finally brought back a fan favorite champion back to the anime with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! Rather than tackling a traditional Gym League challenge through a single region, this newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash Ketchum and Goh exploring every past region of the franchise thus far as Ash works his way up through the ranks of a brand new challenge, the World Coronation Series. Taking on the toughest trainers in the world in the hopes of facing Leon in a rematch, Ash has faced some tough opponents from his past.