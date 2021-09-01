Cancel
Even the hot rods can enjoy the drive now

newsblade.com
 7 days ago

It’s been a hot topic for years, with broken promises from previously elected officials, and the current mayor and city council left holding the bag. When the Ethanol Plant was built in 2007, the city fathers agreed to pave South Railroad Avenue, better known as the Ethanol Road, from Highway ...

www.newsblade.com

Comments / 0

