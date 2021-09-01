Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Adult and youth programs available at Church of Christ

newsblade.com
 7 days ago

Come grow with us! Our new Club 90 for K-6th graders is an achievement-based program where the kids earn merit badges and learn practical skills like cooking and gardening. We have games, Bible lessons, badge work, and fun each week. You’re welcome to bring the family and join us. It’s ...

www.newsblade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Church Of Christ#Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Yukon, OKNews On 6

Christ's Church Of Yukon Offers Free Clothes To Anyone In Need

Christ’s Church of Yukon located on Vandament Avenue started a clothes closet back in 2015. What started in a small classroom has now taken over their gymnasium. The whole thing started as the brainchild of Shera Porter. “I went to our church leaders, and we talked about it, and they...
HomelessNews On 6

Local Nonprofit Holds Donation Drive For Foster Children

A local nonprofit hosted a donation drive to help foster kids Thursday night. Volunteers with Fostering Connections, collected new and used clothes, shoes, toys and baby items. The items will be used to stock the group’s Mobile Resource Center bus that travels around Green Country, delivering donations to kids in foster care.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Community church announcements

ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to participate in the music, prayer and praise; Communion; fellowship and the message of the morning by Pastor Travis Trimble. For more information, call (724) 397-9553. o o o. BLAIRSVILLE —...
Cumberland County, TNCrossville Chronicle

Christ Lutheran Church to host golf tourney Sept. 19

Christ Lutheran Church, Fairfield Glade, will sponsor a memorial golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Dorchester Golf Course. All proceeds will go to the Cumberland County Playhouse Youth Program in honor of Dick Shilling, a Super Volunteer for the Playhouse who died earlier this year. The tournament is open...
Zumbrota, MNNews-Record

Christ Lutheran Church to celebrate 125 years

ZUMBROTA – Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota is turning 125 years old in 2021. The church at 223 East 5th Street will celebrate its anniversary during services at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m on Sunday, September 19, with Pastor Wayne Schoch presiding. “We are thanking God for the many blessings He’s given to our congregation all these years,” Schoch said. “It’s a time to celebrate and thank God.”
ReligionBig Spring Herald

Community youth rally hosted by Life Church

This past weekend youth in the community enjoyed one more event, at Life Church, before saying goodbye to Summer. There were bounce houses, games of dodge ball, and food trucks. Once the outside events concluded, a night of worship by Innercourt was hosted in the sanctuary of the church.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

A walk of faith

COEUR d’ALENE — When Grace Bible Church purchased 10 acres off Atlas Road about 7 years ago, Pastor Paul Peabody pondered the best uses for the land. The building the church planned would take up about half of the property, leaving much unaccounted for. When it was pointed out there would be about a half-mile perimeter around land, Peabody had a thought: What about a prayer path of sorts? A faith walk?
ReligionWVNews

Laurel church members build custom handicap ramp

FRIENDSVILLE — In the spirit of helping their fellow man, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Laurel were recently in Garrett County to build a custom handicap ramp for someone in need of one. Our Savior Lutheran is a member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, and is led...
GolfSo Md News.com

Christ Church to host 154th annual jousting tournament

During what was arguably the most important moment of Tommy Luginbill’s life, his girlfriend Alison was much more worried about a horse. Luginbill has just placed fourth in the 2015 national jousting championships in the novice class and tradition dictated he take a knee and present a token of appreciation to a loved one.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

5K to benefit parks youth programming

The Seymour Parks and Recreation Department’s second Parkapalooza 5K run/walk is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Shields Park, 600 N. Broadway St., Seymour. The cost is $30. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for youth programming. Information: 812-522-6420.
Societybrownwoodnews.com

CASA supporting children and youth in foster care during school year

The back-to-school season can bring excitement for young people as they prepare to see their classmates again, meet new teachers and students, and explore new subjects. For youth in foster care, however, starting a new school year can feel scary and uncertain, because the odds are stacked against them when it comes to their educational success.
Ashland, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Youth programming continues at library

ASHLAND – Things kick into high gear at Ashland Public Library when school is out. The Summer Reading Program gets underway and many activities are scheduled for school-age children to continue to be actively learning until school begins again in the fall. But when classes start up again at Ashland-Greenwood...
Moapa Valley, NVmvprogress.com

Youth Seminary Program Begins A New School Year

Teenagers getting together during the school day to pray and read scriptural texts together may seem a little strange nowadays. But it is completely normal at the seminary program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Logandale. The program welcomed back local students as schools started up another year.
Educationrossford.com

Students receive ‘blessing of the backpacks’ at All Saints

Father Tony Recker, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church, blesses the students and their backpacks with holy water as the new school year begins. Along with this annual tradition, All Saints students and their families had the opportunity on Sunday, August 22, to meet their teachers and new principal Stephanie Lenkey, and visit their classrooms. August 25 was the first day of classes this year.
Conroe, TXHouston Chronicle

Conroe Church of Christ Senior Minister shifts into retirement

When Conroe Church of Christ’s Steve Yates came to the city in July 1985, he said one could draw a pretty narrow circle of where parishioners lived in relation to the church on Frazier Street. Yates, then 32, moved to Conroe to become the church’s senior minister. He came from...
Religiontheflashtoday.com

Graham Street Church of Christ Night of Casseroles

On Thursday evening, the fine folks at Graham Street Church of Christ provided nearly 100 free casseroles to area residents. These folks hold a “Night of Casseroles” event once a month and it is always on the final Thursday of the month. The casseroles are made available to the public for free by the church members as well as some other kind volunteers. The NIght of Casseroles is a drive-thru set up and it begins sharply at 5 pm and continues as long as supplies last. And, they go very quickly. Those interested are encouraged to arrive early and get in line. Questions can be directed to the church at 254-965-4510. The church is located at 312 N. Graham and the Night of Casseroles takes place across the street in the Church of Christ Family Center parking lot! This month, the Graham Street Church of Christ were thrilled to receive volunteer help from numerous SHS students! Way to go, Graham Street Church of Christ!
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Trinity United Methodist Church will soon start a youth group for LGBTQ youth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-Trinity United Methodist Church in Lafayette is what's called a reconciling congregation, which seeks inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. "We've gone through this process of learning and decerning and really understanding the LGBTQ people are accepted and loved by God," said Mac Owings...
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Where I Work: Reverend Kate Malin of Christ’s Church

Where I Work showcases people who work in Rye. The feature is inspired in part by exploring how the pandemic has impacted our work environment and part by wanting to understand how and where people work inside the City of Rye. Today we meet Reverend Kate Malin of Christ’s Church.

Comments / 0

Community Policy