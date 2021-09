With inexperience all over its roster, and just one senior in its starting 11, it's easy to see why Wheeling has been on its back foot since the start of the 2021 campaign. However, inspired by second half goals from Emmanuel Delgado and Cesar Rangel, and a marvelous 80-minute performance by its senior captain, Arthur Glinkin, the Wildcats claimed its first victory of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 win over visiting Schaumburg.