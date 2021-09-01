Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carver, MN

Obituary for Beverly L. Reed

swnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Lou (Krug) Reed, age 82, lifetime resident of Carver, died peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 417 Oak Street North, Carver, with Pastor David Jander officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver.

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, MN
Chaska, MN
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Edina, MN
City
Chaska, MN
City
Russell, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Grey Eagle, MN
City
Waconia, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Carver, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Mount Hope#Krug Rrb Reed#Trinity Lutheran Church#Chaska High School#Mankato State University#The Carver Second Alarm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy