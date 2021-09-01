Obituary for Beverly L. Reed
Beverly Lou (Krug) Reed, age 82, lifetime resident of Carver, died peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 417 Oak Street North, Carver, with Pastor David Jander officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver.www.swnewsmedia.com
