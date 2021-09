Norman Mack hunched over a walker outside of his apartment on Galvez Street in the 7th Ward on Tuesday, trying to catch any kind of breeze. His red collared shirt bulged over a baseball-sized hernia that was supposed to be repaired two weeks ago. COVID delayed that when hospitals shut down surgical procedures. But after almost two days without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the 74-year-old is more worried about the insulin in his room, where it's getting warmer along with the food slowly spoiling in his fridge.