Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID

By CNN
WECT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – The band Kiss is postponing its End of the Road tour after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus. According to a statement on social media, the 72-year-old Simmons is experiencing “mild symptoms.”. The band disclosed Stanley’s diagnosis earlier this week. The 69-year-old Stanley said he...

www.wect.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cnn#Covid#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Teenage Princess tests positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal House announced the news with a statement on Sunday revealing that the 17-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, is currently isolating...
Public HealthPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Gene Simmons: ‘I’m Not Worried if an Idiot Gets COVID and Dies’

In an exclusive conversation with UCR, Gene Simmons revealed his thoughts on touring during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines,” the Kiss bassist confesses. “I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks. But we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.
Public HealthNME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
Raleigh, NCBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's PAUL STANLEY On His COVID-19 Battle: 'Some Really Rough Days Behind'

KISS is rescheduling its concert in Raleigh, North Carolina after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday's (August 28) performance at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek is the second KISS show to be postponed after Stanley's diagnosis. A makeup date for the Raleigh concert has not...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY: COVID-19 'Kicked My Ass'

Paul Stanley says that his battle with COVID-19 is over. The KISS frontman tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus last week, forcing the postponement of at least three KISS shows. Yesterday evening (Monday, August 30), Paul took to his Twitter to write: "My COVID symptoms were...
Public Healthmyq105.com

Gene Simmons Offers Update on COVID Diagnosis

Gene Simmons has offered an update on how he’s doing after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Simmons shared via Twitter, “During my quarantine (thanks to the vaccine, I’m really fine. Thanks [sic] you for asking.) my security guy bought me this comic, which was in the display window of a comic book store. KISS Comics Monthly. Get em!”
Public HealthNME

Kid Rock says “over half” of his band have tested positive for COVID

Kid Rock has said that several members of his band have tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to cancel a handful of upcoming live dates. While Rock – real name Bob Ritchie – reported that “over half” of the band had tested positive, the rap-rock artist confirmed that his tests had come back negative – and that “many of them” within the group had been vaccinated, including himself.
TV ShowsPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ Records 9 Positive Covid Tests, Production Not Impacted

LA County’s Covid database on Thursday showed 9 positive tests on Stage 18 of the CBS Studio Center (aka CBS Radford) in Studio City. The outbreak is tied to CBS’ Big Brother, which is filming its 23rd season there, sources said. The nine positive tests for crew members had been registered over several weeks since July 26, with most of those impacted already back at work after being quarantined and subsequently cleared, I hear. Based in different areas on the set, none of the infected crew members are believed to have had interactions with the houseguests. Production on the show, which employs about 500 people, has not been impacted. Big Brother, produced by Fly on the Wall in association with Endemol Shine North America, is currently in its sixth week of Season 23. Like all TV shows during the pandemic, the reality series follows all industry health and safety protocols.
Public HealthMetalSucks

KISS Singer/Guitarist Paul Stanley Tests Positive for Covid-19

Kiss fans attempting to attend last night’s show (August 26) in Burgettstown, PA were turned away from the gates without explanation. Later in the evening, the band publicly disclosed why: barely one week into the band’s extensive 2021 touring schedule, guitarist and singer Paul Stanley has tested positive for Covid-19.
Public Healthliveforlivemusic.com

KISS Catches COVID Despite Strict Safety Protocols, Postpones Tour Dates

As KISS aims to continue its End of the Road farewell tour with strict safety protocols in place, COVID-19 cases within the band continue to disrupt the itinerary. After postponing an upcoming concert in Burgettstown, PA last week due to singer Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID-19, KISS announced on Tuesday that the next four dates of trek have also been postponed—this time, because bassist Gene Simmons has tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Public Healthcoloradomusic.org

KISS – And Kid Rock – Postpones Shows After Band Members Test Positive for Covid-19

Gene Simmons (photo by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) | By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN | KISS is postponing four tour dates after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the band. Stanley’s illness was disclosed earlier this week and Simmons’ was disclosed on Wednesday. Simmons is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to a statement from the band.

Comments / 0

Community Policy