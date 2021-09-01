Seinfeld Hits Netflix On October 1, Every Episode To Be Released Worldwide
Seinfeld is set to be released in its entirety on Netflix on October 1. All 180 episodes of the classic comedy will be available worldwide on the streaming platform. Netflix picked up the streaming rights to Seinfeld back in 2019, reportedly paying an eye-watering $500 million for five years. The series was previously available on Hulu. The deal followed the loss of two of Netflix's most popular comedy shows--Friends and The Office--to HBO Max and Peacock respectively.www.gamespot.com
