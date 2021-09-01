Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Apex teams with Welbilt on automated pickup foodservice solutions

QSR Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Order Pickup Solutions, a provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for foodservice, retail and B2B e-commerce, and Welbilt Inc., a provider of commercial foodservice equipment, have launched OrderHQ, a smart locker series that integrates with existing point-of-sale and other back-of-house management systems to allow restaurants to offer order pickup experiences, according to a press release.

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodservice#Restaurants#Solution#Welbilt Inc#Merco#Apexiq#Orderhq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Automated Warehouse Pallet Solutions

Autonomous robot manufacturer Geek+ has partnered with WSR Solutions, a company specializing in intelligent warehouse management tools, to launch 'Smart Mixed Case Palletizing." The new IoT solution merges Geek+'s mobile robots with WSR's intelligent palletizing algorithms to improve warehouse operations by automating outbound order processing. More specifically, the tool was...
Businessmartechseries.com

SKEEPERS Acquires MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX; Launches the Ultimate Low-Code, Omnichannel Customer Feedback Platform, CX Management

Brands such as Nespresso, L’Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP and Hilti among first customers. The SKEEPERS Group, provider of people-smart SaaS solutions that enable brands to generate value for and from their customers, has launched a new addition to its product suite, CX Management. The cutting-edge low-code platform – a combination of recently acquired international startups MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX – streamlines the customer feedback process for brands to inform data-driven decision-making.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Risk considerations for Managed Service Provider Customers

No business or organization wants to be the victim of a cybersecurity attack. Adversaries target organizations of all sizes and in every industry, so cyber security is not just a large business problem. They often try to breach an organization’s systems through weak spots or entry points outside the direct control of organizations, such as via third-party vendors. Therefore, it’s no longer enough for organizations to secure their data and information systems; they must also encourage enhanced cybersecurity practices of their managed service providers (MSPs).
Technologyboxofficepro.com

Apex Order Pickup Solutions Launches OrderHQ Smart Locker Series

Apex Order Pickup Solutions, a provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for use in foodservice, retail, and B2B ecommerce, and Welbilt, Inc., a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, today announce the launch of OrderHQ™, a smart locker series that integrates with existing point of sale and other back-of-house management systems to make it easier for restaurants to offer quick and convenient order pickup experiences.
Food & Drinksfoodservicedirector.com

Foodservice solutions are evolving for the hybrid workplace

Most corporate offices had a “return-to-work” plan set to go into effect this month, but the delta variant of COVID-19 is delaying that return for many. Even when offices do reopen, it looks like hybrid models will grow in popularity, allowing employees to work remotely several days a week. Restaurant...
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Plate IQ Teams With Foodbuy Foodservice On Rebates

Food service procurement and supply chain company Foodbuy Foodservice has announced a partnership with hospitality-focused accounts payable (AP) automation and expense management company Plate IQ, according to a Thursday (Aug. 26) press release. The Foodbuy-Plate IQ pairing is “designed to enhance Plate IQ’s service offerings to the restaurant community and...
Technologyhomecaremag.com

The Automation Revolution

3 types of technology bringing real change to care—quickly. The one constant in homecare is change, and change is coming as fast as ever. Recent mergers demonstrate the promise of technology in solving the perennial problems in the homecare industry: staffing, increased demand for services, and increased expense and complexity of delivering care in the home. And did we mention staffing?
BusinessQSR Web

Consumers prefer working with staff in QSR experience

A majority of consumers still prefer working with staff versus automation in the QSR experience, according to a study from JLL company Big Red Rooster. The study assessed the QSR customer experience and finds that employees are essential drivers of the brand experience, according to a press release. When it...
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Swimlane Helps Enterprises to Automate Cybersecurity Operations

Concept: American security operations management software provider Swimlane has rolled out a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform to empower the security operations teams of enterprises with machine-speed decision making. The platform helps security centers to manage the growing volume of alerts more efficiently by automating time-consuming incident response processes.
Lifestylerestaurantbusinessonline.com

Data-driven food lockers increase labor efficiency and fuel brand growth

The demand for off-premises dining and contactless pickup just keeps growing. In fact, a recent report showed that a whopping 67% of the average restaurant’s revenue now comes from orders placed online or over the phone1. So it’s not surprising that operators have experimented with a lot of methods to...
Softwarefinovate.com

Sensibill and FreeAgent Team Up to Bring Automation to Small Business Expense Management

A collaboration announced late last week between a pair of Finovate alums will give small businesses new options when it comes to digital receipt and expense management. Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Sensibill, which won Best of Show for its FinovateFall demo of its digital receipt insights solution, has partnered with FreeAgent. The U.K.-based cloud accounting software company will combine Sensibill’s technology within its own new Auto Extract feature to help SMEs transition from manual expense management and receipt tracking to a modern, automated process.
InternetMiddletown Press

Firefly Launches New Website and Logo in Reintroduction to Channel and Customer Base

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Firefly, the trusted technology advisor for end users and channel partners, today announces the launch of its new website and logo to reflect its reintroduction as a bigger and better technology resource for all. Firefly is opening itself to more business from both customers and partners with its ever-present customer-centric approach and dedication to be a true technical resource.
EconomyPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Oxford CEO: ‘Never-ending List’ of Customer Service Enhancements

Oxford’s looking at additional improvements to its customer experience initiatives to provide a seamless online-offline shopping journey. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Could warehouse automation increase truck capacity by 30%?

Fast-growing warehouse robotics firm Geek+ is adding another weapon to its portfolio of automation solutions designed to improve warehouse efficiencies, lower costs and increase throughput speed. The Smart Mixed Case palletizing solution, co-developed with warehouse management tools provider WSR Solutions, combines Geek+’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and WSR’s intelligent palletizing...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Lean Teams Require More Time Automation

In the face of COVID-19 and the need for a contactless, sterilized and traceable environment, hotels rapidly pivoted by implementing a myriad of hard and soft solutions to make all onsite stakeholders (guests and staff) safer while also enabling remote work, more data-driven decision making through deeper integrations and faster service through automation.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Foodservice Market

Growing number of working women, reduced practice of preparing home-cooked meals, improving distribution channels, rising disposable incomes, etc. are also supporting the growth of the market. The global foodservice market accounted for US$ 3.4 trillion in 2018 and is estimated to be 4.4 trillion by 2024 and is anticipated to...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Create omnichannel customer profiles with AI

Cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions enable retailers to obtain a single, unified view of customers for enhanced personalization. Kashif Rahamatullah, national Google Cloud practice and alliance leader, Deloitte, recently discussed with Chain Store Age how retailers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities of the cloud to develop highly individualized customer profiles that are consistent across all channels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy