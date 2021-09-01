Let these robot vacuums help you do the laborious cleaning - just chill this Labor Day
(Pocket-lint) - As Labor Day comes around, remember to celebrate all your hard work throughout the past year. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to a robot vacuum cleaner that allows you to finally lay back, chill, and liberate yourself from laborious cleaning. In appreciation of all your hard work, Roborock is offering a major sale on their most popular vacuum cleaners — the Roborock S6, S7, and H6!www.pocket-lint.com
Comments / 0