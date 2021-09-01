Champions League Power Rankings: Which of Europe's biggest clubs handled their summer transfer business best?

With the transfer window closed we're going to take a brief sojourn away from our weekly rankings of who is most likely to win the Champions League to assess the summer transfer business of its leading contenders. We'll return to your regularly scheduled power rankings next week, this one is all about how Europe's top teams faired during the transfer window silly season. Sticking to our top four tiers from the power rankings, here's how some of Europe's biggest sides did in the market over the last few months: