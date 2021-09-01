Cancel
Champions League Power Rankings: Which of Europe's biggest clubs handled their summer transfer business best?

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the transfer window closed we're going to take a brief sojourn away from our weekly rankings of who is most likely to win the Champions League to assess the summer transfer business of its leading contenders. We'll return to your regularly scheduled power rankings next week, this one is all about how Europe's top teams faired during the transfer window silly season. Sticking to our top four tiers from the power rankings, here's how some of Europe's biggest sides did in the market over the last few months:

Related
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

PSG Identify AC Milan's $63M Midfielder As Man Utd Star Paul Pogba's Alternative: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly seeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as an alternative signing to their top target Paul Pogba. PSG have approached Kessie over a potential transfer in January as the Ligue 1 side believes that Manchester United star Pogba, who has been their top target for a while now, could prefer a move to Real Madrid instead, reported French media outlet Foot Mercato.
UEFACBS Sports

Champions League group stage draw rankings: If PSG and Man City are in the group of death, who's behind them?

The UEFA Champions League groups have been drawn for the group stage starting next month, and we were treated with some of the most intriguing matchups imaginable. We may just get Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo twice, Barcelona get to face Bayern Munich again and the reigning champs Chelsea have a manageable, yet tricky group. You can catch all the action this season on Paramount+.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie

Madrid up Mbappe bid to £145.6m (Sky Sports) Man City want Ronaldo for free (Corriere dello Sport) Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie (Independent) PSG demand €220m for Mbappe (Le Parisien) PSG chief Al-Khelaifi closes door on Ronaldo transfer. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed suggestions that the French...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The Premier League's 11 best deadline day deals EVER

We all love a good deadline day saga. Clubs spending ludicrous sums of cash on players they've never heard of, fax machines mysteriously breaking down and windows rolling up and down in an endless loop of car-based interviews. Not even all of this trolley dashing turns out to be bad....
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Ronaldo Nazário Fires A Warning At PSG That Signing Lionel Messi Does Not Guarantee Champions League Success

Former FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldo Nazário has warned PSG not to think that their signing of Lionel Messi will guarantee they win the Champions League. The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid forward, who is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation, says there are 'many factors' that determine whether a club can win on Europe's biggest stage and that an overreliance on individual players is dangerous.
Premier LeagueESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea target Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Fine Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso After Brazil Vs Argentina Farce

Three Tottenham Hotspur players are set to be fined by the club for going on international duty in South America, which will mean having to quarantine on return. It was agreed by Premier League teams that players wouldn't be travelling to 'red list' countries during the international break, as it would have meant them being unavailable for their clubs for 10 days, and potentially missing three games.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Inter Milan wants Corentin Tolisso on free transfer

Bayern Munich couldn’t find the right offer for Corentin Tolisso during the summer transfer window. The French midfielder was one of the five players that were reportedly transfer-listed by the club. However, the depressed market made sure that clubs found it difficult to find offers for fringe players. Die Roten...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Our second player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign. Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

