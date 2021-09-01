Migrants? Unvaccinated people? Who's fueling a COVID-19 surge on the border?

MCALLEN, Texas – Hundreds of Central American asylum seekers awaited coronavirus test results under tents in a park on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection vans dropped migrants they had detained and cleared for release at the site for testing. All were tested, including babies. Some would test negative and leave later that day to join relatives in Arkansas, Florida or North Carolina. But 27 would test positive and remain quarantined in a fenced-off area of the park — temporarily at least.