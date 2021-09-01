Pandemic concerns may prime people to discriminate against Asians and Latinos
LOS ANGELES – People who are primed to think about the COVID-19 pandemic are more likely to discriminate against Asian and Latino Americans, a new study suggests. The findings, described this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlight yet another way that the pandemic has ramped up discrimination against racial and ethnic minority groups — one that may be as widespread as it is difficult to detect.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0