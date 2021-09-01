Cancel
Environment

A cool start to fall

 6 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. The pattern continues the same as high pressure remains north. Plan for seasonably cool temps, sunshine, and dry conditions. A weak front will move in during the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible on Friday, but more light rain likely on Saturday. Temperatures will also dip below normal this weekend through early next week.

