A cool start to fall

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with shifting winds as a front moves through the area. Lows in the upper 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s. EXTENDED: Temperatures heated up to around 90 this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring some fall-like air to the area by tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms have developed along this front to our north where there's a better environment to sustain severe weather. A few storms may develop across northeast Missouri into this evening, but the greater severe risk will be across much of Illinois and the St. Louis region. The front slides to our south overnight allowing gusty winds shift back to the north, bringing overnight lows down into the upper 50s. After a cool start to Wednesday, we have some gorgeous weather through the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s, and lows in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday nights. High pressure begins to build back in from the southwest by Friday through the weekend, pushing high temperatures back into the lower 90s Saturday through Tuesday. Another system may bring our next chance of rain with a front Tuesday into Wednesday.