South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Caldor Fire forced a Lake Tahoe man to flee. He broke out his violin while stuck in traffic.

By Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
USA TODAY

 6 days ago

Mel Smothers plays the violin while stuck in traffic with evacuees as residents attempt to flee the Caldor fire in South Lake Tahoe, California on on August 30, 2021. (Josh Edelson/AFP) JOSH EDELSON, AFP via Getty Images

Amid the panic of frantic evacuations from the Caldor Fire on Monday, one resident stopped to provide a much-needed moment of peace in the form of music.

As cars lined the streets of South Lake Tahoe, heading east toward Nevada to escape the encroaching blaze, traffic stalled and many were stuck on packed roads.

Evacuee Mel Smothers — like others — got out of his vehicle with traffic at a standstill. He grabbed his violin as everyone waited.

"There was this traffic jam of all traffic jams, it was worse than trying to leave a Grateful Dead concert," Smothers told CNN . "We moved along for about half a block and then it was solid."


Evacuee Mel Smothers plays violin as he waits in a miles-long traffic jam on Hwy 50 as people evacuate ahead of the Caldor Fire on August 30, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Smothers deiced he "couldn't just sit there and waste time," so he started to play, he told CNN.

"I did feel like people were in their cars listening to me, like I was going to be giving a performance, but that really wasn't the idea," he told the outlet.

Caldor Fire on Monday: Roads packed after South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate


Evacuee Mel Smothers plays violin as he waits in a miles-long traffic jam on Hwy 50 as people evacuate ahead of the Caldor Fire on August 30, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe, California. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The longtime Lake Tahoe resident evacuated with his wife and dog on Monday, taking a longer-than-usual route to Sacramento to escape the fire's path. He told CNN he started playing violin six years ago after taking Juilliard classes.

The Caldor Fire has burned more than 310 square miles with only 18% containment as it encroaches on the Lake Tahoe basin, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire has destroyed nearly 500 homes and over 180 other structures, but more than 34,800 other buildings are threatened, Cal Fire said.

"The new reality is, the forests are burning," Smothers told CNN. "There are things we can't control on the planet."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Caldor Fire forced a Lake Tahoe man to flee. He broke out his violin while stuck in traffic.

Related
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire leaving scar on Tahoe landscape (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Looking down through the smoke from U.S. Highway 50, it’s astonishing the Caldor Fire did not consume any homes in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The fire has scorched the landscape in the Christmas Valley and Meyers areas and the charred trees and decimated vegetation will be a reminder for years to come.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Three new wildfires break out in California as crews gain upper hand on Caldor blaze threatening Lake Tahoe

As fire crews got the upper hand on the Caldor Fire in northern California this weekend due to improved weather conditions, three new fires broke out in other parts of the state. The Aruba Fire ignited in San Diego County, to the southeast of the small community of Rainbow. By Monday, firefighters had the vegetation fire 30 per cent contained and evacuation orders have been lifted for residents.North of Sacramento, the Bridge Fire has burned 300 acres and is only 5 per cent contained, the state agency Cal Fire reported, with some areas under mandatory evacuation. To the east...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Lake Tahoe area evacuates 53,000 people as firefighters take ski lifts to survey Caldor blaze

The governors of California and Nevada have declared a state of emergency over the Caldor Fire as reports emerged of fire crews using chair lifts in Lake Tahoe’s ski resort to survey the raging blaze.The fire has consumed 270 square miles since it ignited two weeks ago near Omo Ranch in El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, and is just 15 per cent contained. The Caldor Fire is one of 13 active wildfires in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, 6,913 fires have burned through 1.76 million acres of land in the state....
South Lake Tahoe, CASFGate

South Lake Tahoe restaurant gave hundreds of burritos to fire crews before Caldor Fire evacuations

Owners Tim and Kristi Cain quietly began offering fire crews, the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies meals that included burritos, sandwiches and coffee late last week as a small token to their community. ABC10 first reported news of their contribution. They worked against the clock until they were forced to halt all operations at the bistro, and their other business Freel Perk Cafe, for evacuations Monday.
Nevada StateSFGate

Caldor Fire prompts first evacuation orders into Nevada

- Evacuations: Get the latest info from the U.S. Forest Service and from a map posted by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Find info on RV/Trailer space donations on this Google Doc. Gusty winds and low humidity continued to fuel the Caldor Fire on Tuesday, but officials are hopeful...
California StateUS News and World Report

Crews Save California Town Near Lake Tahoe; Wildfire Rages On

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and ordered federal assistance...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Thousands forced to flee Lake Tahoe tourist area as wildfire spreads rapidly

Thousands of people have been forced to flee California’s Lake Tahoe as the giant Caldor Fire rapidly advanced towards the tourist area.The evacuation order for the city of South Lake Tahoe and its 22,0000 population came on Monday, the day after residents were warned to voluntarily leave.All residents were instructed to leave the area east on Highway 50 towards Nevada, and the roads out of the basin were quickly choked with traffic.“It’s something that’s always in the back of your mind that you hope never happens,” said South Lake Mayor Pro Tem Devin Middlebrook.“But here we are today, with...
California StatePosted by
NBC News

Thousands forced to flee Lake Tahoe as California's Caldor Fire rages

As a wildfire pushed closer Monday, people in the California resort city of South Lake Tahoe were ordered to evacuate, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders covered all of South Lake Tahoe, a city of about 22,000 people. Residents and visitors were told to evacuate east on Highway 50 toward Nevada as the Caldor Fire raged nearby, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced on social media.
Stateline, NVcbslocal.com

Caldor Fire: Price Gouging Reported Among Lake Tahoe Evacuees

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS / AP) — As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled the Caldor Fire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging. A rideshare company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at...

