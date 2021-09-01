Immune cell betrayal explains why it gets colder as we age

Today, we’ll take a closer look at how an ancient remedy can help you to reduce the risk of cancer cell growth by improving immune system function. Cordyceps, scientifically known as Cordyceps sinensis, is one of the most important and revered herbal treatments in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) – where it is known as semitake, aweto, yartsu gunbu, and Dong Chong Xia. The first recorded use of cordyceps took place in the 15th century; it was likely used for many centuries before that.