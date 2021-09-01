Cancel
Immune cell betrayal explains why it gets colder as we age

By Yale University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman evolution has provided us a level of protection from the existential threat of cold temperature with the capacity to produce heat from fat stored in the body. However, with age, people become more susceptible to cold as well as inflammation and metabolic problems which can lead to a host of chronic diseases. Researchers at Yale and the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) have found one culprit in this process—the same immune cells within fat that are designed to protect us from cold temperatures.

