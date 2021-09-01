The PANoptosome: a new frontier in innate immune responses

Elaborately designed DNA icosahedral shells cage intact virions to effectively protect host cells from viral infections. Emerging and re-emerging viral diseases present significant threats to public health, as witnessed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Viruses must first latch onto the cell membrane and disgorge their genetic instructions to infect their host cells. Virus inhibition typically relies on neutralizing or therapeutic antibodies, either produced in the host’s immune system or administered exogenously, collectively wrapping around virus particles to prevent cellular entry. However, antibodies often target specific viral antigens in a one-on-one manner, resulting in weak binding strength and low antiviral efficacy, especially at low antibody levels. Importantly, current antibody-based vaccines and therapeutics face the risk of exacerbating disease severity through antibody-dependent enhancement of infection, which ‘backfires’, enhancing viral replication1. In nature, viruses exhibit multivalent binding to host cells facilitated by spatially patterned viral surface antigens. Novel strategies focusing on multivalent interaction-mediated caging of entire virus particles could significantly inhibit the virus cell binding and enhance virus inhibition capabilities. Creating macromolecular cages using protein modules is inspiring2. However, the designer protein cages are much smaller than most viruses and cannot be easily functionalized with virus-binding moieties. In this issue of Nature Materials, Christian Sigl and colleagues report a programmable icosahedral ‘canvas’-platform for the design and synthesis of DNA origami triangular tiles that self-assemble into icosahedral shells. These structures can work as ‘catcher-like’ decoys to tightly trap entire virions through multivalent interactions for effective virus inhibition3.