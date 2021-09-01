Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Courtland, AL

Lockheed Martin apprenticeship program in Courtland preps students for careers

By Jerry Underwood Made in Alabama
Posted by 
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perla Chavez and Makayla Chambers took different paths to completing Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (AMTAP) in Lawrence County. Chavez is a recent high school graduate and “techie” who started taking part in robotics and rocketry competitions in middle school. Chambers was a full-time art student pursuing a graphic design degree who worked delivering pizzas.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Colorado State
City
Decatur, AL
City
Courtland, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprentices#Art#Amtap#Orion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power celebrates the power of water on this National Hydropower Day

Today is National Hydropower Day, which recognizes the vital role hydro plays in providing clean, reliable and affordable energy across America. Alabama Power’s first hydroelectric facility, Lay Dam, began operation on the Coosa River in 1914. Today, Alabama Power owns and operates 14 hydroelectric plants, which typically provide between 5% and 8% of the company’s annual energy mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy