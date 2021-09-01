Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Early COVID-19 shutdowns helped St. Louis area avoid thousands of deaths

By Washington University School of Medicine
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, not long after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported locally, health officials in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County issued emergency public health orders intended to reduce interactions between people and slow the transmission of the novel respiratory virus. Such action likely saved thousands of lives in the region, according to new research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
State
California State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Behavior Change#Epidemics#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public HealthGoLocalProv

COVID Mu Variant Hits Rhode Island—It May Be Resistant to Existing Vaccines

There is a new SARS-CoV-2 virus variant knocking on our door: Mu. Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge and are getting better at evading our defenses. This is the natural process of evolution. Alpha was more contagious than the original strain, and Delta is more contagious than Alpha. Literally, thousands of variants have been identified since the start of the pandemic. The total number of possible mutations is astronomically high, and the number of potential variants is impossible to predict.
pasadenanow.com

County Reports 11 Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Sunday

Los Angeles County health officials reported 11 additional deaths associated with the coronavirus and 2,122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county totals to 1,419,030 cases and 25,445 fatalities since the pandemic began. Sunday’s case and death numbers likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend, according to the L.A. County...
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations, ICU patients continue dropping in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to fall Monday — declining from 1,480 on Sunday to 1,463, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care also declined, from 433 to 412. What You Need To...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Sign of hope endures: Coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling in LA County

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to fall on Monday, Sept. 6 — declining from 1,480 on Sunday to 1,463, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care also declined, from 433 to 412. The latest figures came as...
Taylor Daily Press

The delta variant does not cause the most severe cases of corona in…

Concerns about the consequences of the delta variable have been growing among the country’s youngest for several weeks, given the increasing number of children in hospitals. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the leading federal public health agency, studied data of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in 99 counties in 14 US states, covering nearly 10 percent of the US population.
Spotlight News

Eighth county residents die of COVID in a week; at least four were fully vaccinated

ALBANY — Eight county residents died of COVID-19 from Friday, Aug. 27 to Friday, Sept. 3, the day this paper went to print. Of those, said County Executive Dan McCoy, four were fully vaccinated, one reported being vaccinated but it could not be confirmed and three were not vaccinated. The ages of those who died […]
The Independent

Fifteen employees of Miami school system die from coronavirus in 10 days

Fifteen employees of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have died from Covid-19 in the past 10 days, officials told a local news outlet.Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to South Florida’s NBC6.Public schools in the county resumed classes on 23 August. It is not known when those who passed away contracted the virus.Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier in the year banning vaccine passports and used his executive power to prohibit schools from enforcing mask mandates on students.School districts...
Wrcbtv.com

More data needed to determine impact of Mu variant on Tennessee Valley

The new Mu variant of the COVID-19 virus has now been confirmed by the World Health Organization in all 50 states, and health experts are still monitoring its behavior. The WHO has classified the variant, first detected in Colombia, as "Variant of Interest," meaning the international organization is still monitoring its spread to see if it could become a significant public health issue and threaten to overwhelm hospitals all over again.
tennesseestar.com

Arizona Experiencing Spike in West Nile Virus Cases

An active monsoon season has brought relief from the summer heat, but Arizona officials are warning the rains have resulted in a spike of mosquito-borne illnesses. Two residents have died as a result. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to take preventative measures to deter mosquitoes...
Whittier Daily News

Coronavirus infections among LA County healthcare workers declining

LOS ANGELES — Southland hospitals continued seeing drops in the number of COVID-positive patients on Tuesday, Sept. 7, while infections among health care workers in Los Angeles County have also been trending downward after two months of increases over the summer. According to state figures, there were 1,433 patients in...
MedicalXpress

Needle phobics want COVID vaccines, if they can avoid fainting or fleeing

They trust the vaccine. They want the vaccine. But millions of U.S. residents who pass out or beat feet at the sight of a hypodermic needle are risking COVID rather than getting a shot in the arm. Even while most coronavirus deaths are among the unvaccinated—and other Americans prepare for...
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,091,213 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […]
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, […]
wymt.com

NDMS team to help with surge of COVID-19 patients at St. Claire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across the state, hospitals brace for impact as experts fear a surge in COVID cases following the Labor Day weekend. We saw cases rise after Memorial Day Weekend, then again after the Fourth of July. Except this time, many hospitals are already on the edge of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy