Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Kasi Lemmons To Direct TriStar’s Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

By Justin Kroll
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3Wvk_0bjR3PdZ00 EXCLUSIVE: Harriet helmer Kasi Lemmons has come on to direct the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody , the upcoming feature about the late Whitney Houston from TriStar Pictures. Lemmons will replace Stella Meghie, who insiders say parted ways with the project due to creative differences. “Early in my writing career I developed two projects for Whitney and I had the opportunity to meet her. She was a tremendous, incomparable artist and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience,” Lemmons said. Naomi Ackie is on board to play Houston, a role she landed following a spirited auditioning process that saw a number of actresses vying for the role of the iconic singer. “Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience. I’ve learnt so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honour her legacy! With Kasi on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful,” Ackie adds. The screenplay is written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (
Bohemian Rhapsody ), and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. “Properly telling the honest, ‘no-holds-barred’ story of Whitney Houston is an exceptional responsibility. Kasi Lemmons not only brings a highly-acclaimed, award-winning track record but possesses a clear understanding of Whitney as the matchless icon who triumphed musically while valiantly struggling with addiction,” said Clive Davis, legendary record executive, who first discovered Whitney’s talents in 1983 and worked with her throughout her career. Alongside McCarten’s Muse of Fire Productions, the film is being produced by Pat Houston ( Whitney ) on behalf of the Houston Estate, Davis, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, and Denis O’Sullivan (
Bohemian Rhapsody ) and Jeff Kalligheri ( Submergence ), who are also are financing via Compelling Pictures. Primary Wave Music is a partner of the Whitney Houston estate. Meghie will remain on as an exec producer. “We are so pleased to be working with a talented and visionary female director such as Kasi Lemmons. We know that Whitney’s legacy is safe in her hands and that she will showcase the once-in-a-lifetime icon that Whitney was,” said Pat Houston. Houston is the most awarded female music artist of all time and is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide. Houston won six Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmy Awards, among many others. Houston made her acting debut with the romantic thriller film
The Bodyguard, which she recorded six songs for the film’s soundtrack, including “I Will Always Love You”. The song won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and became the best-selling physical single by a woman in music history. The soundtrack album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and remains the best-selling soundtrack album in history. In 2020, Whitney was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and became the first black artist to have 3 RIAA Diamond Awards. Sony and TriStar Pictures will release the film in theaters at Thanksgiving in 2022. Lemmons first feature, Eve’s Bayou, was recently selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Her other credits include,
The Caveman’s Valentine , which opened the 2002 Sundance Film Festival, Talk to Me , which earned the 2008 NAACP Image Award for outstanding directing, and Black Nativity . She most recently directed Harriet , starring Cynthia Erivo as the iconic freedom fighter, which was nominated for two Academy Awards. She is currently developing the The Shadow King , a feature film based on the critically acclaimed novel by Maaza Mengiste, and a series, Ring Shout , based on the novel by P. Djéli Clark for Skydance TV. Lemmons is represented by The Gersh Agency and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Cynthia Erivo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Academy Awards#Sundance Film Festival#Direct Tristar#Tristar Pictures#Primary Wave Music#Compelling Pictures#Bayou#Caveman#Ring Shout#Skydance Tv#The Gersh Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ On ABC, Part Of A New Docuseries That Explores Superstars’ Lives And Deaths

Superstar: Whitney Houston is the first episode of ABC News’ new Superstar docuseries, that takes a look at the lives and deaths of megastars from around the entertainment world. Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and others will be profiled in these one-hour (42 minutes without commercials) mini-documentaries, which will feature insights from friends and family and supposedly behind-the-scenes footage that’s rarely been seen.
Theater & Dancegizmostory.com

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: Release Date Rumours, Cast, Plot and What you didn’t know

As part of TriStar Pictures’ upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, former Black Nativity director Kasi Lemmons has been brought in to direct I Wanna Dance with Somebody. As a result of creative differences, Selma Lemmons will take over the role of Stella Meghie. It will resume being produced by her. “I Want to Dance With Someone” traces Whitney Houston’s triumphs and tragedies.
Weight LossBlack Enterprise

Loretta Devine On ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Recalls Gregory Hines Urging Her to ‘Lose Weight’ and Whitney Houston’s Incessant Singing On Set

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ava DuVernay, Aldis Hodge, Niecy Nash and More of Hollywood Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “A Talent Beyond Measure”

In the wake of Michael K. Williams’ death on Monday, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the actor best known for his roles on The Wire and Lovecraft Country. Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on Monday. He was 54. When They See Us creator Ava DuVernay offered a lengthy tribute to Williams on Instagram, of whom she called “the King.” “I remember the times you’d come on set even when you weren’t on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Strolling in like the King that you were. For...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Why Robin Roberts Added TV Movie Mogul To Her ‘GMA’ Duties With ‘Mahalia’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Producer Robin Roberts was joined by star and fellow producer Danielle Brooks at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event for Lifetime’s panel on Robin Roberts Presents Mahalia, which has been Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Television Movie. The biopic on the late great gospel superstar singer Mahalia Jackson is the second film in a deal Roberts has with Lifetime to bring stories of great meaning to her to the small screen. The first was the well-received Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, and now Roberts continues to stay in the world of real-life people and inspirations in bringing Jackson’s story...
Designers & Collectionsfangirlish.com

‘Respect’ Star Jennifer Hudson Graces EBONY September Cover!

EBONY debuts its special September Digital Cover experience with Respect star Jennifer Hudson! We’re so happy for this! Fall issue celebrates the release of the new Aretha Franklin biopic with exclusive interviews and photos. And also features the best in fall style and spotlights the visionary stylists and artists pushing fashion forward. You want to know more?
MoviesPosted by
Variety

H.E.R. Lands First Major Acting Role, Will Star in Blitz Bazawule’s ‘The Color Purple’

H.E.R. has signed on for her first major acting role, landing the part of Squeak in Blitz Bazawule’s forthcoming adaptation of “The Color Purple” for Warner Bros. H.E.R. is already an Oscar winner, earning the best original song trophy in April for her song “Fight For You,” from Warner Bros.’ “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist also has won four Grammys. In her Variety cover story, the 23-year-old songstress expressed her desire to become a top musician and a top actor. “There is so much I want to do. People don’t really get to see my comedic and...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Dave Franco Sets ‘Somebody I Use To Know’ As Next Directing Job At Amazon With Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons Set To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After making his directing debut with the thriller The Rental, Dave Franco has found his next project to helm as he has come on to direct Somebody I Use To Know for Amazon Studios. Insiders also tell Deadline that Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons are on board to star. Brie also co-wrote the script with Franco and the film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler. Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton will exec produce. The film follows...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: RESPECT (2021): Jennifer Hudson is Remarkable in Overlong but Compelling Aretha Franklin Biopic

Respect (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Liesl Tommy and starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Heather Headley, Kimberly Scott, Hailey Kilgore, Saycon Sengbloh, LeRoy McClain, Albert Jones, Tate Donovan, Myk Watford, Skye Dakota Turner, Mary J. Blige, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Albert Jones and Nevaeh Moore.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy