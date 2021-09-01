Kasi Lemmons To Direct TriStar’s Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

In the wake of Michael K. Williams’ death on Monday, Hollywood figures took to social media to pay tribute to the actor best known for his roles on The Wire and Lovecraft Country. Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on Monday. He was 54. When They See Us creator Ava DuVernay offered a lengthy tribute to Williams on Instagram, of whom she called “the King.” “I remember the times you’d come on set even when you weren’t on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Strolling in like the King that you were. For...