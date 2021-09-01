Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Waitr, local restaurants collect items for Ida Donation Drive

By KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Waitr and Lafayette area restaurants have partnered together to collect essential supplies to benefit victims of Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana.

The donation drive begins Wednesday, Septmeber 1 and will run through Friday, September 10.

The company says they will deliver all the items collected directly to the impacted areas.

In addition, Waitr says they have already purchased truckloads of bottled water that will be delivered in the next few days.

Donations can be dropped off at Waitr's Lafayette headquarters at 214 Jefferson Street from 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. Items can also be dropped off at each participating restaurant during their regular business hours.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Pizzaville USA - 114 A Derek Plaza Drive, Carencro, LA 70520
  • Twins Burgers & Sweets - 2801 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 705
  • Twins Burgers & Sweets - 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Youngsville, LA 70592
  • Dean-O's Pizza - 305 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506
  • Prejean's - 3480 NE Evangeline Throughway, Lafayette, LA 70507

Needed items include: water (bottled and gallons), cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, empty gas containers, trash bags, paper products (toilet paper, towels, etc.), non-perishable food, travel size toiletries, hygiene products and baby items.

