ADP Large Miss; But Does it Matter for NFP?

In afternoon trading the FTSE 100 is 30 points higher, but cyclical and industrial stocks in the UK and in the US are suffering following a weaker ADP number. Signs of a slowdown in job creation in today’s ADP report have hit US retail and industrial stocks, while giving a further boost to the tech sector as investors pile back into the safety of mega-cap FANG stocks. These heavyweights have found renewed appeal among investors worried that the economic rebound that was supposed to be so good for physical economy stocks is beginning to fade, and that it is time to return to faithful names like Apple and Amazon, known for their powers of cash generation. It is an odd flight to safety, but then these are odd times, and it pays to stick with what you know rather than go chasing an uncertain future. What the ‘old economy’ stocks need is a big infrastructure bill, but Biden’s ability to push hard on this has been stymied to an extent by the situation in Afghanistan, which has both weakened his position and distracted attention from the US economy itself. In Europe industrial stocks are weakening too, putting the Dax in the red while other indices make healthy gains.