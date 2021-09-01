Cancel
MECA PUBLIC NOTICES 9/1/21

omahadailyrecord.com
 7 days ago

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) has a bid offering for Concrete Repairs. RFP’s are available on our website at www.omahameca.com. All sealed bids must be received by 10:00 am on Thursday, September 16th and will be publicly opened at that time. Deliver sealed quotes to:. MECA. Bid on...

omahadailyrecord.com

Economy
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY/COUNTY NOTICE OF INVITING BIDS 9/3/21

The City of Omaha, acting as Agent for the owner, invites bids for the REHABILITATION OF DWELLING UNIT at:. Sealed bids are invited and will be received on or before the closing time, as per specifications on file in the office of Rehab Division of the Planning Department, Room 1111, Omaha/Douglas Civic Center.
Nebraska Stateomahadailyrecord.com

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS PUBLIC NOTICES 8/27/21

Notice is hereby given of a Budget Public Hearing for the Board of Education of Westside Community School District 66, Douglas County, in the State of Nebraska, to be held Monday, August 30, 2021, 6:00 p.m. Immediately following the adjournment of the Public Hearing, the Board will hold their regular Board of Education Meeting. These meetings will be held at the District Office, 909 S. 76th St., Omaha, NE. The agendas, continually kept current, are available at the District Office. The meetings are open to the public.
Credits & LoansInternational Business Times

How To Apply For A PPP Or Small Business Loan

If your business needs financial assistance, the government, through the Small Business Administration (SBA), provides financing options by partnering with third-party lenders. These lenders include local banks, finance trusts and Certified Development Companies (CDCs). Popular small business loan options include a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and small business loan. If you're considering applying, here is some useful information to get you started.
IndustryCPA Trendlines

Pricing Your Cannabis Services

Properly quoting accounting fees is complicated in any industry, but establishing a pricing policy for the wily cannabis and hemp/CBD niches can be especially challenging and overwhelming. If you find it hard, or even scary, to price your cannabis and hemp/CBD accounting services without undercutting your value, you are not...
Mississippi Statenddist.com

Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Fastening Solutions, a subsidiary of Martin Inc., announced Sept. 7 the acquisition of Capital Bolt & Screw (CB&S), headquartered in Jackson, MS. CB&S was founded in 1963 and has grown into one of Mississippi’s oldest and diverse privately-held distributors in the south. Jerry Gibson, President of...
Agriculturevermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Funding for energy production and efficiency

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets Reducing energy costs through increased efficiency or on-site renewable energy production is a goal for many agricultural producers and rural small businesses. And while the payback is often substantial for these kinds of projects, both from cost savings and reduced environmental impact, initial project costs present significant barriers.
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

Omaha Files First Required ARRA Report

The City of Omaha’s initial Recovery Plan report, required by the American Rescue Plan Act has been filed with the U.S. Department of Treasury. The act requires local governments to submit periodic reports documenting plans for distribution of federal funds. The City of Omaha will receive $112.59 million in funds...
Healthtmonews.com

T-Mobile starts requiring vaccinated staff to return to the office

A few days ago, we received a report from a T-Mobile employee who complained about the Un-Carrier requiring them to head back to work from the office. The anonymous tip told us that the rule is being required for vaccinated staff. Meanwhile, unvaccinated staff still have until Oct. 25th to get vaccinated.
Politicsomahadailyrecord.com

Paralegal Association Fall Seminar Offers Hybrid Options

The Nebraska Paralegal Association Fall Seminar will be available to members both in person and virtually this year. The two-day seminar will take place at the Scott Conference Center at Aksarben Village from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept 23. The seminar will offer...
Texas Statelandline.media

CDL, hours of service orders extended

Land Line Now, Sept. 2, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. The FMCSA will allow states to extend CDLs through November, and it has extended its hours of service emergency declaration, with some changes. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. Clearing up confusion about FMCSA’s...
Politicsseehafernews.com

Two Rivers City Manager Addresses “Nuisance Properties”

“Just one ‘problem property’ can negatively impact an entire block or neighborhood.”. Those were the words used by Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley in his monthly letter to residents. In the letter, he informed residents that there is an ordinance in place, where the owners of homes deemed a...
Industryprobuilder.com

Advice for Contractors on Navigating Vaccine Mandates

Construction workers have some of the highest hesitancy rates of any occupation with taking the Covid-19 vaccine, which puts contractors in a quandary between their employees personal preferences and customer’s requirements that workers on their job sites be inoculated. But while the tug of war between worker hesitancy and owner...
Politicsillinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee City Council Special OSLAD Meeting Monday Night

The City of Kewanee will meet at 3 Pm at Kewanee City Hall for a meeting on a resolution indicating that the City of Kewanee has the means in place necessary for filing for an OSLAD or Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development, grant. The full agenda for the meeting is below…
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Rezoning to be considered

Supervisors will consider the county’s first rezoning application associated with a potential solar farm project next week. James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC representative Tina Weaver have applied to rezone approximately 91.89 acres beside Yoder’s Country Market to limited industrial M1. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. Should the rezoning be approved, the applicants plan to submit a zoning text amendment application and a special use permit (SUP) application to develop a commercial solar energy facility on the property.
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing 9-13-21

CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The North Charleston Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. in the Buist Room, Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, South Carolina, for the purpose of considering the following: A. Proposed Rezoning of the Properties Addressed as 4142 Dorchester Road & 2897 Alabama Drive (Charleston County TMS#s 411-11-00-138 & -140) from B-1, Limited Business, to B-2, General Business B. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 3110 North Carolina Avenue (Charleston County TMS# 469-16-00-368) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to ON, Neighborhood Office C. Proposed Rezoning of a Portion of the Property Addressed as 1195 Remount Road (a Portion of Charleston County TMS# 473-16-00-035) from B-1, Limited Business, to B-2, General Business D. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 8947 Salamander Road (Charleston County TMS# 486-09-00-001) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-3, Mobile Home Residential E. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 4009 Dorsey Avenue (Charleston County TMS# 410-06-00-056) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-2, Multi-Family Residential F. Proposed Rezoning of the Properties Addressed as 4171, 4177, & 4183 South Rhett Avenue (Charleston County TMS#s 470-12-00-039, -040, & -041) from R-3, Mobile Home Residential, to R-2, Multi-Family Residential G. An Ordinance Amending Sections 3-2 and 5-1(b) of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, To Establish Regulations for Short Term Rentals H. An Ordinance Amending Section 4-2, Establishment of Districts, of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, to Include Recently-Adopted Overlay Districts I. An Ordinance Amending Section 7-2, Administrative Procedures and Requirements, of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, to Allow for Administrative Modifications to Requirements for Improvements to Developed Properties This Notice is published in compliance with Section 9(A) of Act 593 of the General Assembly of South Carolina of 1898. All public documents associated with the items listed above are available for review at North Charleston City Hall in the Planning and Zoning Department. MEGAN CLARK DEPUTY PLANNING DIRECTOR CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON (843) 740-2617 AD#1957196.
Cranston, RIcranstononline.com

Proposed Zone Change

There will be a Public Hearing to consider a proposed amendment, Ordinance No. 7-21-17 to the Zoning Ordinance and the Official Zoning Map to change the zoning for certain property located on 0 Sage Drive and known as Assessor’s Plat 35, Lot 2 (the “Property”) as zoned A-80. The subject property is depicted on the enclosed map.
Politicscentralwinews.com

Cornell City Council; Adult family home given the go ahead

After it was delayed on the question of legalities, a four-bed adult family home was approved by the Cornell City Council Aug. 19. The facility, owned by Eric and Jackie Phelps, is located at 104 North 11th Street, which is less than the statutory 2,500-foot spacing standard (set down by the state) away from another four-bed group home.
PoliticsSun-Gazette

Contempt claim over city’s accessibility settled

The city, Center for Independent Living and those who joined with the disabled adovacy organization on a consent decree approved in March won’t be heading to federal court over a claim the city violated terms in the consent decree meant to update City Hall to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Politicsledgertranscript.com

Nearly all towns in the state have submitted paperwork for American Rescue Plan money

All but two New Hampshire towns have submitted paperwork to claim their American Rescue Plan money, and even with the deadline extended to Friday that’s unlikely to change. Officials in Sharon, which was allotted $19,300, decided to pass because they didn’t think they had any projects that would qualify, said Selectman Diane Callahan. “There are about 400 people here and 200 houses,” she said. “Our town and part of the board of selectmen didn’t know what they would spend it on.”

Community Policy