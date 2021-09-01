MECA PUBLIC NOTICES 9/1/21

CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The North Charleston Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. in the Buist Room, Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, South Carolina, for the purpose of considering the following: A. Proposed Rezoning of the Properties Addressed as 4142 Dorchester Road & 2897 Alabama Drive (Charleston County TMS#s 411-11-00-138 & -140) from B-1, Limited Business, to B-2, General Business B. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 3110 North Carolina Avenue (Charleston County TMS# 469-16-00-368) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to ON, Neighborhood Office C. Proposed Rezoning of a Portion of the Property Addressed as 1195 Remount Road (a Portion of Charleston County TMS# 473-16-00-035) from B-1, Limited Business, to B-2, General Business D. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 8947 Salamander Road (Charleston County TMS# 486-09-00-001) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-3, Mobile Home Residential E. Proposed Rezoning of the Property Addressed as 4009 Dorsey Avenue (Charleston County TMS# 410-06-00-056) from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-2, Multi-Family Residential F. Proposed Rezoning of the Properties Addressed as 4171, 4177, & 4183 South Rhett Avenue (Charleston County TMS#s 470-12-00-039, -040, & -041) from R-3, Mobile Home Residential, to R-2, Multi-Family Residential G. An Ordinance Amending Sections 3-2 and 5-1(b) of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, To Establish Regulations for Short Term Rentals H. An Ordinance Amending Section 4-2, Establishment of Districts, of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, to Include Recently-Adopted Overlay Districts I. An Ordinance Amending Section 7-2, Administrative Procedures and Requirements, of the City of North Charleston Code of Ordinances, Appendix A, Zoning Regulations, to Allow for Administrative Modifications to Requirements for Improvements to Developed Properties This Notice is published in compliance with Section 9(A) of Act 593 of the General Assembly of South Carolina of 1898. All public documents associated with the items listed above are available for review at North Charleston City Hall in the Planning and Zoning Department. MEGAN CLARK DEPUTY PLANNING DIRECTOR CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON (843) 740-2617 AD#1957196.