Lackawanna County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Central Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 100 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rates are up to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Clarks Green, Slocum, Sugar Notch, Elmhurst and Shickshinny. Solomons Creek in Wilkes-Barre could go over the flood protection wall in the next few hours. This would flood residents near the creek. The highly urbanized area of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre is especially at risk today with most of the rainfall becoming runoff. Intense rainfall rates will increase during the afternoon along with the potential for significant flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

