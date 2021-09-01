Cancel
Armstrong County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Westmoreland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND, EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND INDIANA COUNTIES At 1102 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in Indiana . Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indiana, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick, Clymer, Rural Valley, West Lebanon, New Florence, Chevy Chase Heights, Seward, Ernest, Marion Center, Cherry Tree, Creekside, Plumville, Glen Campbell, Armagh, Atwood, Lucerne Mines and Dixonville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

