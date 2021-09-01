Cancel
MLB: Brewers jump on Giants early, win 2nd straight in series

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers rocked Johnny Cueto for six early runs and Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings Tuesday, Aug. 31, as the National League Central front-runners made it two straight over the host San Francisco Giants with a 6-2 victory. Lorenzo Cain homered, singled and drove in two runs for...

