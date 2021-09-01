Cancel
Design

Snøhetta designs new gallery space within 1960s Norwegian arts centre

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGallery Merz, at the Henie Onstad Kunstsenter outside Oslo, is carved out from the centre’s original concrete shell in a sensitive design that connects to the past. The central Oslo waterside is a hive of culture, with the celebrated Opera House and Astrup Fearnley Museet recently joined by the Deichman Bjørvika library, and the new Munch and National museums opening imminently too. A cultural tourist may feel they can get all they want among this line-up. But a short bus ride out of the city centre to a different part of the waterside, and they can find the place where the country’s contemporary culture was kickstarted.

