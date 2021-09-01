2021 Mid-Year Phishing Trends Update: More Attacks, with Credential Theft Dominating
In our recent post on 2021 ransomware trends, we reported that email is far and away the most common delivery mechanism for ransomware, involved in 91% of cyberattacks, by some estimates. Of course, phishing emails can be used for many different types of attacks, not just ransomware. In this post, we’ll look at the latest trends in phishing attacks targeting enterprises. The news is not good.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0