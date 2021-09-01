Cancel
Rodney Staples

By Nellie Pickett
 6 days ago

Rodney Staples age 56 passed away Monday, August 30th at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was member of the Wilkerson Temple Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard & Hazel Rucker and Jeff & Mary Staples. Rodney is survived by his parents-Jimmy & Betty Staples.

Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Dale King

Dale L. King, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services for Dale L. King will be private with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. There will be no public visitations. Memorial contributions may be made...
Arlington, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Doris Webb

ARLINGTON — Doris Ann Webb, age 76, formerly of Forest, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Bluffton Community Hospital. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera. Funeral services will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Matthew Nowak officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit John Schaadt

John F. Schaadt, age 76, of Harpster, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for John F. Schaadt will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and also the family will receive immediately following the service.
Sumter, SCItem

EDWARD GADSON

Edward Gadson, son of the late Ransom and Luellen Gadson, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1941, in Sumter. He was an active member of High Hills AME Church, Dalzell, where he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior, and served faithfully as an usher until he was no longer able to do so. His commitment to his duties as a door keeper in the house of the Lord showed his faithfulness not only to God, but to his church as well.
Sumter, SCItem

CURTIS ALEXANDER WEEKS

Curtis "Tiny" Alexander Weeks, 68, firstborn of Lewis Jr. and Sue Bell McDonald Weeks, was born on May 21, 1953, in Sumter. He departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Michael Ozell Williams

Michael Ozell Williams, 48 of Benton Harbor departed this life August 16, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph. No services are scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Posted On: Monday, August 23, 2021 4:21 PM.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Lula Marie Byrd

Lula Marie Byrd, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Karl P. McNeal

A celebration of life for Karl P. McNeal will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton. Masks will be required. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Frank James Chatman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Frank James Chatman Sr., 84, of Natchez, MS, who passed on Aug. 22, 2021 at his home, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Rev. Frank J. Chatman, Jr. officiating. A Memorial Tribute service will be held Friday Sept 3, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church.
Marshall, MNmarshallradio.net

Thomas Warren

Thomas “Tom” Warren, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall. A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gregory Rhodes

Retired Morgantown City Police Department Sgt. Gregory Dean “Greg” Rhodes, 53, of Cheat Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center from a hard fought battle with COVID-19. He was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa. Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 31...
Port Neches, TXkogt.com

William Lee Youngblood

William Lee Youngblood, 91, of Port Neches, passed away on August 26, 2021. William was born to Wesley and Marie Youngblood in Huntsville, Tx but moved to Port Neches as a child. He enlisted in the Army soon after graduating from Port Neches High School and spent 11 years serving his country, including nursing the Korean war wounded at MASH hospitals in Tokyo. He attended Lamar University and graduated with degrees in Biology, Chemistry, and Education. He was a beloved biology teacher in Hull Daisetta and Orangefield for many years. At the age of 65 he enrolled in Lamar’s RN program and soon went to work at Saint Mary’s hospital as charge nurse. William was also known for his orchids and his knowledge of everything that had to do with their care. He spent countless hours working on the orchid display at the Warren Loose Conservatory at Tyrell Park. He requested that no services be planned for him but to go to the conservatory and enjoy the orchids he loved so much.
Edmonton, KYwcluradio.com

Kevin James Wahl

Kevin James Wahl, son of the late John R. Wahl and Rita (Gervais) Wahl, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 57. He is survived by his wife Melissa (Mihalek) Wahl and his son Samuel; his brothers, John D (“Danny”) Wahl of Richmond, NH, and Michael Wahl of Sterling, MA, as well as his sister, Donna (Wahl) Sadkowski of Milford, NH.

Comments / 0

Community Policy