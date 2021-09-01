Cancel
How to buy tickets to see Giants retire Michael Strahan’s jersey during 2021 season

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Giants announced Wednesday that they will retire Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s No. 92 this season. Fans who want to attend the ceremony can buy tickets to the game at MetLife Stadium on StubHub. It will be the second jersey retirement the Giants have during the 2021...

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

