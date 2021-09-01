Cancel
NeNe, Gregg Leakes’ son Brentt posts emotional message amid dad’s cancer battle

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe and Gregg Leakes’ son, Brentt, encouraged people to spend time with their loved ones while they have a chance as his father continues to battle colon cancer. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” the 22-year-old wrote on a since-expired Instagram Story (via The Shade Room). “Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day.

