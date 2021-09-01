Cancel
A pickup struck and killed an 11-year-old boy after he got out his car on Michigan Ave (Ypsilanti, MI)

A pickup struck and killed an 11-year-old boy after he got out his car on Michigan Ave (Ypsilanti, MI)

On Tuesday morning, an 11-year-old boy lost his life when he came out of his car and got hit by a vehicle on Michigan Avenue.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Michigan Avenue, close to Denton Road. The crash scene is just north of Willow Run Airport and just east of Ypsilanti. The preliminary reports showed that a car was stalled in the turnaround lane on Michigan Avenue and three people were standing outside the car when they were struck by a vehicle.

September 1, 2021

