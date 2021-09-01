Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Telluride Film Festival: Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’, Peter Dinklage Musical ‘Cyrano’, Joaquin Phoenix In ‘C’mon C’mon’, Ken Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Set To Premiere

By Pete Hammond
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7tjt_0bjQzkC200

Keeping its lineup as secret as possible until the eve of its opening on Thursday, the Telluride Film Festival just announced an eclectic, varied and in some cases likely Oscar-contending group of movies, most of which will have their U.S. debuts, and some world premieres, even though the fest doesn’t use labels like that themselves.

The hotly anticipated Warner Bros Williams family tennis drama King Richard starring Will Smith will have its world premiere at Telluride, along with MGM/UAR’s musical Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage, Amazon’s Encounter with Riz Ahmed plus their The Electrical Life of Louis Wain with Benedict Cumberbatch, and from Focus Features director Kenneth Branagh’s very personal coming-of-age black-and-white 1969-set film Belfast . The latter has previously been announced as a world premiere for the Toronto Film Festival, but movie fans in Colorado this Labor Day weekend will get the first look at it. Mike Mills’ A24 dramedy C’mon C’mon, which is also in black and white and stars Joaquin Phoenix , will be making its global debut as well in the Rockies over this Labor Day weekend.

Netflix will be bringing three films straight from their Venice premieres: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. Other Venice world premieres also heading for their North American premieres in Telluride are Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter and Pablo Larrain’s much-awaited Princess Diana film Spencer starring Kristen Stewart. A Venice debut all the way back from 2020, Roger Michel’s The Duke is finally getting a North American premiere a year later in Telluride with star Helen Mirren expected to attend. The film was well received in Venice last year but is still awaiting an official release date from Sony Pictures Classics. The compelling Leonard Cohen documentary Hallelujah also will be making the trip from its Venice moment.

Silver Medallion awards tributes are planned for Campion, Dinklage and Ahmed. Among other notables expected to show in person are Branagh, Cumberbatch, Schrader, Sorrentino, Gyllenhaal, Stewart, Larrain, Kirsten Dunst, Matt Dillon, Jenny Slate and many more.

From the recent Cannes Film Festival, which always has a few films in common with Telluride, expect to see Cow, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero (with its director in tow), Petite Maman, Todd Haynes and his docu The Velvet Underground, Sean Baker appearing with his Red Rocket, and Russian Un Certain Regard winner Unclenching the Fists to name a few.

Festival programmers are not revealing the name of a special Sneak Preview, but you wouldn’t be wrong to guess that it is yet another Oscar hopeful from a major American director. No more clues. It is not even being listed in the program but will just pop up about three times over the course of the festival that runs through Monday.

National Geographic will also be hitting the 48th edition of frequent Oscar harbinger Telluride with no less than four world premiere documentaries including Fauci (Deadline debuted the trailer Tuesday), the Thai cave docu The Rescue, mountain climbing family drama Torn and the Jacques Cousteau biodoc Becoming Cousteau. The company hopes to use Telluride as a gauge on how to release the films as well, depending on audience reaction.

As usual there will be numerous documentaries on view including Sony Pictures Classics’ Julia Child docu Julia, CNN Films and HBO Max’s Arthur Ashe biodoc Citizen Ashe, Tribeca Leonard Bernstein import Bernstein’s Wall and many more including the delightful Automat which charts the birth and death of the infamous Automat restaurants and features Mel Brooks among its participants.

Animated fare includes Flee, first seen at Sundance, and the sales title Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Another world premiere that will also be looking for a buyer at Telluride is writer-director Peter Hedges’ The Same Storm, which features a star cast including Elaine May, Judith Light and many others and was produced during the pandemic via a Zoom-style setup. I will have more on that one later this week.

As previously announced, Oscar-winning and Emmy-nominated director Barry Jenkins will be guest programmer.

Last year for the first time in its nearly half century of existence the festival had to cancel its annual Labor Day weekend gathering of cinephles, but by adding vaccination and Covid testing requirements among other safety measures including expanding the fest to make it one day longer and hopefully less crowded theatres, Telluride is determined to continue a tradition many filmmakers consider their favorite film festival of all. Oscar pundits and campaigners are expected to descend on the picturesque town in force as a premiere at this fest can be a strong boost for awards hopefuls. Among Oscar Best Picture winners first seen in Telluride were Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, 12 Years a Slave, Argo a nd Moonlight , while many others had their American debuts like The Artist, Spotlight, The Shape of Water and most recently Parasite. On the other hand, past awards-season wannabes like The Front Runner and White Boy Rick basically opened and closed in Telluride. Nobody’s perfect.

My colleague Todd McCarthy and I will be on the ground and covering all of it with reviews and columns all weekend.

Here is the lineup for the 48th Telluride Film Festival:

THE AUTOMAT (d. Lisa Hurwitz, U.S., 2021) In person: Lisa Hurwitz

BECOMING COUSTEAU (d. Liz Garbus, U.S., 2021) In person: Liz Garbus

BELFAST (d. Kenneth Branagh, U.K., 2021) In person: Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan

BERGMAN ISLAND (d. Mia Hansen-Løve, France/Germany/Sweden, 2021) In person: Mia Hansen-Løve

BITTERBRUSH (d. Emelie Mahdavian, U.S., 2021) In person: Emelie Mahdavian, Colie Moline

C’MON C’MON (d. Mike Mills, U.S., 2021) In person: Mike Mills, Gaby Hoffman, Molly Webster

CITIZEN ASHE (d. Sam Pollard, Rex Miller, U.S./U.K., 2021) In person: Sam Pollard, Rex Miller

COW (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2021) In person: Andrea Arnold

CYRANO (d. Joe Wright, U.K., 2021) In person: Joe Wright, Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Erica Schmidt, Bryce Dessner, Aaron Dessner

THE DUKE (d. Roger Michell, U.K., 2021) In person: Roger Michell, Helen Mirren

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN (d. Will Sharpe, U.K., 2021) In person: Will Sharpe, Benedict Cumberbatch

ENCOUNTER (d. Michael Pearce, U.S., 2021) In person: Michael Pearce

FAUCI (d. John Hoffman, Janet Tobias, U.S., 2021) In person: John Hoffman, Janet Tobias, Steven Wakefield, Peter Staley

FLEE (d. Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark, 2021) In person: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG (d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S., 2021) In person: Dan Geller, Dayna Goldfine, Sharon Robinson,

THE HAND OF GOD (d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2021) In person: Paolo Sorrentino, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Filippo Scotti

A HERO (d. Asghar Farhadi, Iran/France, 2021) In person: Asghar Farhadi

JULIA (d. Julie Cohen, Betsy West, U.S., 2021) In person: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

KING RICHARD (d. Reinaldo Marcus Green, U.S., 2021) In person: Reinaldo Marcus Green

THE LOST DAUGHTER (d. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Greece/U.S./U.K./Israel, 2021) In person: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (d. Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate, U.S, 2021) In person: Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate

MUHAMMAD ALI (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, David McMahon, U.S., 2021) In person: Sarah Burns, David McMahon, Rasheda Ali, Michael Bentt

NUCLEAR FAMILY (d. Ry Russo-Young, U.S., 2021) In person: Ry Russo-Young, Sandra Russo, Robin Young

PETITE MAMAN (d. Céline Sciamma, France, 2021) In person: Céline Sciamma

THE POWER OF THE DOG (d. Jane Campion, Australia/New Zealand, 2021) In person: Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

PROCESSION (d. Robert Greene, U.S., 2021) In person: Robert Greene, Dan Laurine, Ed Gavagan, Mike Foreman, Michael Sandridge, Joe Eldred, Tom Viviano, Terrick Trobough

THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN (d. James Spinney, Peter Middleton, U.S., 2021) In person: James Spinney, Peter Middleton

RED ROCKET (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2021) In person: Sean Baker, Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez, Suzanna Son

E RESCUE (d. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, U.S./U.K., 2021) In person: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Mitch Torrel, Thanet Natisri

RIVER (d. Jennifer Peedom, Australia, 2021)

THE SAME STORM (d. Peter Hedges, U.S., 2021) In person: Peter Hedges, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker

SPEER GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (d. Vanessa Lapa, Israel/Austria/Germany, 2021) In person: Vanessa Lapa

SPENCER (d. Pablo Larraín, U.K./Germany/Chile, 2021) In person: Pablo Larraín, Kristen Stewart

TORN (d. Max Lowe, U.S., 2021) In person: Max Lowe, Conrad Anker, Jennifer Lowe-Anker, Isaac Lowe-Anker, Sam Lowe-Anker

UNCLENCHING THE FISTS (d. Kira Kovalenko, Russia, 2021) In person: Kira Kovalenko

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (d. Todd Haynes, U.S., 2021) In person: Todd Haynes, Ed Lachman

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Will Smith
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Jacques Cousteau
Person
Max Lowe
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Liz Garbus
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride Film Festival#Cannes Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Warner Bros Williams#Mgm Uar#Amazon#The Electrical Life#Focus Features#A24#Netflix#North American#Red Rocket#Russian Un Certain Regard#National Geographic#Thai#Sony Pictures Classics#Cnn Films#Arthur Ashe Biodoc#Automat#Flee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesBirmingham Star

Maggie Gyllenhaal's film premieres at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was every inch the supportive brother as he attended the premiere of his sister Maggie's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. As per People magazine, the famous sibling duo posed together on the red carpet...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

First look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new period film alongside Claire Foy

Benedict Cumberbatch will play an almost forgotten British artist in upcoming biopic The Electric Life of Louis Wain alongside The Crown's Claire Foy. Having its premiere at Telluride Film Festival today (September 2), the film sees the Sherlock actor sport a moustache to play the London-born painter. Best known for...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will Smith’s King Richard Getting Tons Of Oscar Buzz, Even For Beyonce

We have officially turned the calendar page into September, which means Hollywood is starting to look ahead to the Oscar season. Yes, blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are dominating the box office (this summer was unusual for movie releases), but the back-to-back Venice and Telluride festivals are starting to paint a picture for the pending awards races, and it sounds like Will Smith (and maybe Beyonce) will find themselves in the Oscar conversation for the tennis drama King Richard.
Moviestheplaylist.net

First Look: Joe Wright’s Period Romance Musical ‘Cyrano’ With Peter Dinklage & Haley Bennett Arriving December 31

Director Joe Wright (“The Darkest Hour“) was extremely productive last year during the pandemic and shot a new movie “Cyrano” in Noto, Sicily, with a fantastic cast that includes Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage (“I Care A Lot“), Haley Bennett (“The Magnificent Seven“), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of The Chicago 7“), Ben Mendelsohn (“The Marsh King’s Daughter“), and Bashir Salahuddin (“Top Gun: Maverick“).
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart to Keynote Festival

Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart are set to take part in candid conversations at the Toronto Film Festival next month, organizers said on Tuesday. And to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S., TIFF will hold a special screening from Yard 44 and NBC News Studios of the documentary Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11, by Bjørn Johnson and David Belton. The film explores the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. via recordings made in a simple video booth that captured the emotional responses of around 500 Americans. The 2001 terrorist attacks...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Art Biopic ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Features Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman & Nick Cave Cameos

The British film “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival to make its premiere soon. Directed by Will Shape (Channel 4’s “Flowers” series), the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Intimidation Game“) as the titular Victorian-era artist, known for his eccentric obsession with drawing strange-looking cats.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Teaser Trailer: Jane Campion’s THE POWER OF THE DOG Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons & Kodi Smit-McPhee

This teaser trailer for Jane Campion‘s The Power Of The Dog is a well cut mood piece (shame about the film’s terrible title). It doesn’t give much of the plot away, but it does pull you in with intrigue – which is what a teaser is supposed to do. The music makes this sound more like a horror, but you know there will be a contemplative aspect to this 1920s set western (set in Montana, shot in New Zealand).
MoviesMiddletown Press

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes 'Belfast,' 'King Richard' and 'Spencer'

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
The Daily Planet

A guide to the 48th Telluride Film Festival

Drum roll, please. The official program selections for the 48th annual Telluride Film Festival (TFF) were released Wednesday morning. Beginning Thursday and running through Labor Day, TFF will screen more than 80 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 29 countries. Since TFF features either world or North American premiers, the 36 films in the main program are brand new. With COVID-19 protocols in place — including a mask requirement, proof of vaccination and negative test results for all passholders and volunteers — there’s also an extra day of screenings this year, as well as a new outdoor venue at Town Park stage.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cyrano’ Review: Peter Dinklage Sings Out His Soul in Joe Wright’s Gonzo Musical Romance

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Joe Wright — one of the last true madmen in Hollywood cinema — rebounds from the folly of his “Woman in the Window” with a full-throated musical adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac” soundtracked by The National, shot during Covid on Sicily (with hundreds of lavishly costumed extras singing a mope rock banger on the snowy peak of an active volcano!), and starring Peter Dinklage as a lovelorn poet who possesses the courage to sword-fight 10 men at a time but not the pride to confess his feelings to the one woman he’s loved for all eternity.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Shines in Jane Campion’s ‘the Power of the Dog’

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion — who was the first woman to win the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or, and the second-ever nominated for the best-director Oscar — has mostly fallen off the cinematic grid and it’s largely by her own design. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Cyrano’ Telluride Film Festival Review: Peter Dinklage Gives A Fresh Voice To Classic Lovestruck Role In MGM’s Return To Musical Glory

There was something moving and even poignant in watching the MGM Lion logo roaring once again at the opening of director Joe Wright’s new musical adaptation of Cyrano last night at the Telluride Film Festival, where this lovely new telling of the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac had its world premiere. Both MGM and de Bergerac have had a storied history in show business, and both are still very alive through a series of reincarnations. MGM in its golden era was the movie musical factory, but it has been some time since the studio has taken on one of this scale....
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Cyrano' Review: A Dashing Peter Dinklage Offers a Fresh Spin on a Romantic Classic

English audiences have long been partial to Romeo and Juliet, but in this critic’s outside-the-box opinion, Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” is the more romantic play. For starters, its tragedy hinges not on teenage impatience and suicide but deep, long-unrequited affection. Convinced that his physical appearance makes him unworthy of his beloved Roxanne, the chivalrous Cyrano dares not express his ardor directly, ultimately taking his secret to the grave. And yet, Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers is told and retold infinitely more often than Rostand’s.
TennisPosted by
Deadline

Telluride Review: Will Smith In ‘King Richard’

Will Smith hits a winner with King Richard. Playing the driven, eccentric and controversial father of budding tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams in the late 1980s and 1990s, the protean actor finds a new gear as he inhabits a complicated and gutsy man who trailblazes a path for two highly talented girls in their early teens in a sport where Black aspirants were virtually unheard of, especially in the female ranks. This engaging account of an unprecedented double-whammy success story for two sisters will play very well with all manner of audiences. A generation or two ago, few sports were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy