In the modern game of baseball, the idea of speed and power dominate the headlines. This can be from the concept of launch angle and bat speed, whereby the batter is not only noted for how long and high he can blast an offering into the upper deck, but just how fast the ball is leaving said bat. Get a launch speed of 115+ mph, and you are talking some serious headlines. More often than not, a high launch speed is the result of crushing a pitch that is coming in with a high velocity. The modern fastball is not one to be trifled with, with many a top hurler clocking ~100 mph on the radar gun.