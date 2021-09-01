Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) PT Raised to $340 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to $340.00 (from $335.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crwd#Crowdstrike#Crowdstrike Holdings#Needham Company#Crwd#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Expands Stock Buyback by $25M

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved modifications to the Company’s previously ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) option implied volatility low

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) 30-day option implied volatility is at 30; compared to its 52-week range of 29 to 61 after Apple (AAPL) announced a special event on September 14.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Opens at $9.99

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWACU) (NASDAQ: DWAC) opened for trading at $9.99 after pricing 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company is a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWAU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The offering amount was increased from the previously announced offering amount of $100,000,000 and was upsized to $110,000,000. As of today, August, 30, 2021, the units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “CHWAU”. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CHWA” and “CHWAW,” respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Pre-announces Maxim Drive Upside - Stifel

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg reiterated a Buy rating and $195.00 price target on Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alphabet (GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris raised estimates and the price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to $3,400.00 (from $3,140.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Acquires Moorgate Benchmarks

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the acquisition of Moorgate Benchmarks, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts Wix.com (WIX) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiates coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded New Gold (NYSE: NGD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy