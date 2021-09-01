CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) PT Raised to $340 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The offering amount was increased from the previously announced offering amount of $100,000,000 and was upsized to $110,000,000. As of today, August, 30, 2021, the units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “CHWAU”. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “CHWA” and “CHWAW,” respectively.