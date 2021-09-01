Co-Lin Wolves still set to open with NW Thursday

Quack Attack - The Odessa Ducks are coming to Legends live at 5 Friday to scrimmage the Cape Vikings football team. It’s a new team on the grid coached by Dan Pritchard along with nine assistants including Deuce and Scooter Selby, who played for Cape’s J.D. Maull when he coached at St George’s Tech. The Ducks are a fledgling program with only ninth- and 10th-graders on the roster. Conrad School of Science, coached by Chet Walters, is coming off a 3-4 season and is the third team in the scrimmage. The Red Wolves is the new Conrad nickname, replacing the Redskins. Cape will open the season at home Thursday, Sept. 2 versus Salesianum. Sallies is coached by Bill DiNardo, who has 12 assistants including offensive coordinator Gene Delle Donne, a former college quarterback. “I expect to see a more wide-open offense from Sallies,” Maull said. Sallies was 3-4 last season, including a 19-7 loss to Sussex Central.