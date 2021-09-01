Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Responds to Younes Bendjima Exposing Scott Disick's DMs

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiraled, and two seconds later TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did just hop onto Instagram to post her first photo since the news dropped. And nope: it's not a photo confirming her pregnancy. It's a swimsuit pic promoting her new Kylie Swim line, because if anyone knows how to turn media attention into a PR stunt for their new brand, it's Kris Jenner's daughter!