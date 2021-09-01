Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Responds to Younes Bendjima Exposing Scott Disick's DMs
Good morning, hello, quick recap of recent dramatic events in case you are no longer keeping up with the Kardashians! Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima hopped onto Instagram and exposed an alleged DM he got from Kourt's other ex Scott Disick. In said DM, Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourt and Travis Barker making out on a boat in Italy (edit note: we've blocked it out to respect their privacy), and wrote "Yo is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy."www.cosmopolitan.com
