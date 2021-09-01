Cancel
Health

Why Am I Afraid of Heights? A Weird Confession From Someone With Acrophobia [Watch]

Bobby G., Liberty
 6 days ago
As far back as I can remember, I have been afraid of heights, and I think I can pinpoint what brought on that fear in me. It started after I fell from the top of a slide when I was a little kid – maybe first or second grade. Instead of going down the slide, I somehow ended up going over the side. I crashed to the ground and broke my wrist. I’m pretty sure my case of acrophobia was born that night.

