Beaverhead County Fair starts today

The Beaverhead County Fair returns to Dillon today (Wednesday), and organizers are aiming for an as-close-to-normal experience for attendees as possible. The fair runs Sept. 1-5. Fair buttons are available at the door for $5 for high school age and up, which is good for the whole week. The groups taking fair buttons at the entry gates receive a portion of the sale (this year, that’s Shine Studio, the Beaverhead County High School Cheer Squad, and the University of Montana Western Women’s Basketball).